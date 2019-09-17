Getty Image

Ben Shapiro Is Being Mocked For Demanding Descriptions Of Brett Kavanaugh’s Gentalia

by: Twitter

Ben Shapiro used to be more or less exclusively known by the far-right commentariat, but in the last couple years, he crossed over into the mainstream — not as someone who can reach across the aisle with unifying thinking but as a reliable punching bag, someone whose relentless outside-the-box hot takes are always ripe for mockery. The Daily Wire honcho and former Breitbart scribe began the new week swinging. On Monday he was belittled for two things: for saying rap isn’t music, and for demanding more detailed descriptions of Brett Kavanaugh’s wang.

Shapiro dropped the latter nugget on his video podcast, which allows people to not only hear the nasal motormouthed noise he makes when he expresses his curious worldviews but also see that, at 35, he still looks like a preppy dork who just had his head dunked in a high school toilet.

He was discussing the latest accusation made against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who last year rose to a lifetime position of unimaginable power despite credible accusations of sexual assault. The latest claim, filed in The New York Times, accuses him of drunkenly forcing his penis into the hands of a female student while at Yale. Shapiro wasn’t having it.

“We’ve had a bevy of public figures in recent years who have had their genitalia described on national television by people who alleged sexual assault,” Shapiro said. “Stormy Daniels famously described President Trump’s genitalia, Bill Clinton’s genitalia, details of such were talked about. Nobody has yet described Kavanaugh’s genitalia.”

Far as debunking goes, this is pretty thin gruel, as though victims of trauma always got a good look at their perpetrator’s organ. And the combination of Shapiro and an amusingly lousy argument — and on the same day he dissed an entire genre of music yet — was a perfect storm of Twitter yuks.

Some are a little tired of the ubiquitous Shapiro dunking, however well-earned it is.

Some were lucky to have no idea who Ben Shapiro was until today.

Some didn’t see it as particularly funny, because it kind of isn’t.

Later in the day, as per CNN, it was revealed that the allegation, made by a former classmate who witnessed the incident, had hit a potential snag: Unmentioned in the piece is that the alleged victim declined to comment. That doesn’t necessarily invalidate the accusation. And that doesn’t make Shapiro’s demand to know all about the penis of the man who coined the term “I like beer” any less ridiculous. Indeed, some postulated that perhaps Shapiro is just…dumb.

