The celebs are at it again. On Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City held their annual Met Gala, with celebrities raising money for charity, experiencing an early preview of a spring exhibit, and showing off their best looks on the red carpet. Although we’re pretty sure special boy Jared Leto just wore what he already had on that day. Or to quote Matt Oswalt:

“Welcome to the Met Gala, Mr. Leto.” “Met Gala?”

The theme this year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” with the spring art exhibit on the theme opening to the public at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute on May 10th. People on Twitter had their own assumptions about this year’s theme:

super excited for this year’s met gala theme of *squints eyes* sexy church — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) May 7, 2018

THE THEME FOR THIS YEAR'S MET GALA IS THE INQUISITION — John Early (@bejohnce) May 7, 2018

Did anyone show up to the #MetBall2018 dressed as these guys? pic.twitter.com/FjoOsgM2F9 — Neil Miller (@rejects) May 8, 2018

(to the tune of Hot Blooded) MET GALA!

check it and see

I'VE GOT A PANTSUIT

made of papal decrees — DC Pierson (@DCpierson) May 7, 2018

Many people noticed how easily many of the outfits would fit right into a video game, with comments like,”Love this year’s Met Gala theme: Final Fantasy final boss.”

J. LO WHAT'S YOUR FAVORITE CASTLEVANIA POWERUP pic.twitter.com/itpSBs5Izx — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 8, 2018