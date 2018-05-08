Twitter Users Roast The Celebrity Looks Of The 2018 Met Gala Red Carpet

The celebs are at it again. On Monday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City held their annual Met Gala, with celebrities raising money for charity, experiencing an early preview of a spring exhibit, and showing off their best looks on the red carpet. Although we’re pretty sure special boy Jared Leto just wore what he already had on that day. Or to quote Matt Oswalt:

“Welcome to the Met Gala, Mr. Leto.”

“Met Gala?”

The theme this year was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” with the spring art exhibit on the theme opening to the public at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute on May 10th. People on Twitter had their own assumptions about this year’s theme:

Many people noticed how easily many of the outfits would fit right into a video game, with comments like,”Love this year’s Met Gala theme: Final Fantasy final boss.”

