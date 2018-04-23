Another weekend has come and gone, so we ask the same question we have to ask every Monday in 2018: What did people get Big Mad Online™ about this time? Survey says . . . Shania Twain? Yes, Shania Twain, the 1999 Entertainer of the Year and the singer/co-writer of the 1997 hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” I guess we’ll delve into how the kerfuffle started. Let’s go, girls…
An interview with Twain in The Guardian made the rounds on Sunday. In it, the Canadian musician says she would have voted for Donald Trump in 2016 if she were American. “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” she said, shortly before her phone exploded from Twitter notifications, we assume.
Taking a page out of the Dril handbook (“Sorry. I’m sorry. I’m trying to remove it“), Twain swiftly posted an apology on Twitter:
“I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context. I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”
