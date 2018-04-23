Getty Image

Another weekend has come and gone, so we ask the same question we have to ask every Monday in 2018: What did people get Big Mad Online™ about this time? Survey says . . . Shania Twain? Yes, Shania Twain, the 1999 Entertainer of the Year and the singer/co-writer of the 1997 hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” I guess we’ll delve into how the kerfuffle started. Let’s go, girls…

An interview with Twain in The Guardian made the rounds on Sunday. In it, the Canadian musician says she would have voted for Donald Trump in 2016 if she were American. “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” she said, shortly before her phone exploded from Twitter notifications, we assume.

Taking a page out of the Dril handbook (“Sorry. I’m sorry. I’m trying to remove it“), Twain swiftly posted an apology on Twitter: