Twitter Users Weren’t Impressed Much With Shania Twain’s Apology

#Politics #Twitter Reactions #Donald Trump #Twitter
Entertainment Editor
04.23.18 2 Comments

Getty Image

Another weekend has come and gone, so we ask the same question we have to ask every Monday in 2018: What did people get Big Mad Online™ about this time? Survey says . . . Shania Twain? Yes, Shania Twain, the 1999 Entertainer of the Year and the singer/co-writer of the 1997 hit song “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” I guess we’ll delve into how the kerfuffle started. Let’s go, girls

An interview with Twain in The Guardian made the rounds on Sunday. In it, the Canadian musician says she would have voted for Donald Trump in 2016 if she were American. “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest,” she said, shortly before her phone exploded from Twitter notifications, we assume.

Taking a page out of the Dril handbook (“Sorry. I’m sorry. I’m trying to remove it“), Twain swiftly posted an apology on Twitter:

“I would like to apologise to anybody I have offended in a recent interview with the Guardian relating to the American President. The question caught me off guard. As a Canadian, I regret answering this unexpected question without giving my response more context. I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President. I was trying to explain, in response to a question about the election, that my limited understanding was that the President talked to a portion of America like an accessible person they could relate to, as he was NOT a politician. My answer was awkward, but certainly should not be taken as representative of my values nor does it mean I endorse him. I make music to bring people together. My path will always be one of inclusivity, as my history shows.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Twitter Reactions#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpKERFUFFLE WATCHPoliticsSHANIA TWAINTwittertwitter reactionstwitter reacts

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 5 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 7 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP