Nagoya TV

You may have seen the picture above making the rounds on Twitter. It’s taken from an episode of ’90s anime series The Brave Fighter of Sun Fighbird (yes, that’s how it’s spelled), specifically from a scene in which an android doesn’t know what butterflies are called, asking “Is this a pigeon?” The screencap has been the subject of memes since 2011, but it’s had a big resurgence on Twitter over the past few weeks.

One of the earliest tweets during the resurgence of the meme came from Netflix, who were making fun of adults being cast as teenagers in TV shows:

Black Panther references were also common, with the second tweet here fittingly coming from a Disney animator: