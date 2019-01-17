Getty Image

National treasure Betty White turns 97 today. Ninety seven! Over the course of her eight-decade (!) spanning career, White has perhaps best been known for her roles as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and, of course, the beloved character of Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls. She has remained a firecracker with a sharp sense of humor well into her old age.

“Little did I dream then that I would be here, and it’s incredible that I’m still in this business,” White said while being honored at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards to a standing ovation last year, before tongue-in-cheek adding, “And you are still putting up with me.”

So as it goes, just about every year on this day, January 17, people saw White’s name trending on social media, and immediately panicked, fearing for the worst. As such, many expressed relief on Twitter when they then realized that, no, it’s just Ms. White’s birthday — while others just tweeted to wish her a happy one.

Happy birthday, Betty White. Though seeing her name trending was… *stares at camera* https://t.co/zvxZlCjSqe — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) January 17, 2019

We’re gonna have to change the hashtags or something because waking up to Betty White and James Earl Jones trending is much to much. Happy birthday to them both!!! Using #JamesEarlJonesIsAlive and #BettyWhiteIsStillKickin to ensure no one panics 😩 — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) January 17, 2019

[sees Betty White trending] OMG is she ok? [sees Tucker Carlson trending] OMG is he KKK? — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) January 17, 2019

If you see Betty White trending, it’s because it’s her birthday. #noworries pic.twitter.com/P7nJWjXm28 — Jess Andree (@DesignAndree) January 17, 2019

WHY THE HELL DO YALL TWEET BETTY WHITE I THOUGHT WE DISCUSSED NOT TO DO THAT SHIT IN 2019 MY HEART ALMOST DROPPED pic.twitter.com/uZa9FBOxUY — KEN EVET (@kenevet) January 17, 2019

Happy 97th Birthday to the legend Betty White!!! Don't ever leave us Betty. #BettyWhite #wsbtv pic.twitter.com/969v3N9PWf — Mark Arum (@MarkArum) January 17, 2019

Saw Betty White trending and almost started crying then realized it was for her 97th bday. 🙏❤️ Keep going, Betty, you’re an icon. 💪 stay Golden, girl. — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) January 17, 2019

Death: (slowly opens front door) Hello Betty.

Betty White: (cocks shotgun) Hello.

Death: (slowly shuts door) Just saying hi.

Betty White: (aims shotgun) as usual.

Happy 97th Birthday Betty! pic.twitter.com/CwDv5B31Kx — Swedish Canary (@SwedishCanary) January 17, 2019

I saw Betty White was trending and almost had a heart attack, fuck yall pic.twitter.com/fyPasu9u8S — Keeks🍾 (@9ball_Keeks) January 17, 2019

I like how Twitter makes sure to note "happy birthday" to Betty White so people don't see her trending and immediately freak out that she's dead pic.twitter.com/mkpJMX4BeX — Stacey Ritzen (@StaceyRitzen) January 17, 2019

I SAW BETTY WHITE WAS TRENDING AND I GOT SO NERVOUS PLS MY HEART STOPPED DOING ITS JOB FOR FOVE SECONDS pic.twitter.com/AOQqh7bNZH — 𝐭𝐚𝐥 (@musesny) January 17, 2019

Y’all should trend HappyBirthdayBettyWhite instead of just #BettyWhite cuz I feared the worst and almost had a damn heart attack. Anyway, HAPPY BIRTHDAY BETTY WHITE. I LOVE YOU. — Miche (@MicheBangtan) January 17, 2019

Happy Birthday to a true American hero, Betty White #ProtectHerAtAllCosts pic.twitter.com/D2hVjqTgbT — Visit Purgatory (@VisitPurgatory) January 17, 2019

On that note, hope she celebrates with a double-vodka martini tonight. Here’s to another 97 years, Betty. Er, well maybe not that long but hopefully, she’s still got a few good ones left in her.