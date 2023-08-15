Marjorie Taylor Greene has never been so good at attacking Joe Biden. Sometimes she heckles him like a child. Other times her insults sound like compliments. Last month the MAGA lawmaker tore into all the “big government programs” the sitting president has enacted, comparing them to ones concocted by Franklin Delano Roosevelt that helped everyday Americans pull themselves out of the Great Depression. That didn’t sound like much of an attack. Biden even cut her words into a campaign ad. And he’s still feasting on it.

Biden on Marjorie Taylor Greene: "She's talked about, 'what Biden is doing is what Roosevelt did! What Kennedy did!' Well, yeah." pic.twitter.com/AgNaCF4f4q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 15, 2023

As per Mediaite, the commander-in-chief was in Michigan Tuesday touting the year-old Inflation Act and other policies that have helped states adversely affected by out-sourcing, including Wisconsin. These bills have been so good that even Republican lawmakers who initially trashed it have reluctantly admitted they’ve helped their constituents. Biden made sure to call them out on that one.

“Folks, every Republican voted against our clean energy investment known as the Inflation Reduction Act,” Biden told the crowd. “The vast majority voted against the bipartisan infrastructure law. But that didn’t stop them from claiming credit for protecting the health of their constituents by getting rid of the lead pipes or putting to work in building new roads and bridges.”

Biden then singled one of them out.

“You have Marjorie Taylor Greene – the very quiet lady from Georgia,” he said, winkingly. “Well, she’s talked about, ‘What Biden’s doing is what Roosevelt did, what Kennedy did!’ Well, yeah.”

Greene actually mentioned LBJ, not JFK, but close enough. Here’s the chilling portrait Greene painted about the Biden administration last month:

The Great Society were big government programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps and welfare, the office of Economic Opportunity, and big labor and labor unions. Now, LBJ had the Great Society, but Joe Biden had Build Back Better. And he still is working on it. The largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started that LBJ expanded on.

Yeah, sounds awful.

