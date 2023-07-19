Over the weekend, Marjorie Taylor Greene tried to slam Joe Biden. Instead, she inadvertently praised him. Talking to the throngs at the far right Turning Point Action committee, the Georgia lawmaker claimed that it was bad the sitting president was using the government to help struggling Americans. Greene failed so badly that she earned sarcastic praise from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Now the Biden team is using her words in their latest campaign ad.

I approve this message. pic.twitter.com/f1q5giNM8j — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 18, 2023

In the ad, an excerpt from Greene’s speech — which, again, were supposed to be a condemnation — play over inspiring images of Biden and VP Kamala Harris meeting everyday Americans. Here’s what Greene thought made Biden sound bad:

Joe Biden had the largest public investment in social infrastructure and environmental programs that is actually finishing what FDR started, that LBJ expanded on, and Joe Biden is attempting to complete. Programs to address education, medical care, urban problems, rural poverty, transportation, Medicare, Medicaid, labor unions, and he still is working on it.

In the post, Biden wrote, simply, “I approve this message.”

The ad is a stark reminder that Republicans tried to stand in the way of a Democratic president’s public policies then, and they’re doing it now.

The conference Greene attended was a real clown car affair, featuring such doozies as Don Jr. again claiming he doesn’t snort cocaine. We’d tell the GOP to shape up if they want to win, but maybe they’re best keepin’ on as they’ve been keepin’ on.

(Via Mediaite)