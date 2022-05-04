Millions of people around the world are following every second of Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, but Bill Burr is not one of them. On this week’s episode of his Monday Morning Podcast, the comedian/actor admitted that he’s not one of the people glued to their nearest live streaming device, as he is “too big a Johnny Depp fan to watch that,” according to Mediaite.

As Burr explained:

“I love that guy and I just—I don’t want to hear all these personal details and sh*t. From what I’ve seen the guy is f***ing destroying. And what’s great about this, is if he really does expose this woman for lying, I’m wondering. All these people that, you know, just accepted her lies about him if they’re going to apologize somehow.

“They publicly trashed him, it’d be nice if they publicly apologized and said ‘maybe next time we won’t jump to conclusions.’”

Burr, who is never shy about sharing his opinions—whether it’s about COVID, “creepy” Star Wars fans, “f***ing insane” cable news addicts, or Gina Carano being fired from The Mandalorian—is clearly Team Johnny on this matter.

“It really does amaze me how the pendulum just does not seem to swing the other way,” Burr said. “All of these women’s groups that when they see a woman that lies like this, which really hurts their position because there are women out there that are in a relationship that this woman evidently lied and claimed that she was in. And for someone to go out and lie about it, it hurts the people that are actually in it!”

You can listen to his full comments below.

(Via Mediaite)