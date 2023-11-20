Bill Burr once called Donald Trump “one of the funniest human beings I’ve ever heard in my life” (it wasn’t a compliment), but conservatives weren’t laughing when the comedian’s wife, actress/writer/producer Nia Renee Hill, flipped off the former president at a recent UFC 295. Is there no decency at mixed martial arts events anymore?!? Burr addressed the backlash from the MAGA community on a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show.

“Those Trump guys — they’re always going, ‘Ah, You’re snowflakes, F your feelings,’ and all of that. And then you make fun of Trump, they’re like, ‘Oh my God, it’s so disrespectful!’ You’re saying, ‘F Joe Biden!’ It’s like, you can’t have it both ways!” he said, according to Mediaite.

Burr then explained how things went down.

“The guy walked in the arena,” he said. “Everybody cheered. She gave him the finger. Nobody got arrested. That’s why this country’s great. Everybody expressed themselves. Can we all be adults? I mean, I don’t know about you, but I came here to go to the fights. I didn’t know I was going to the Republican National Convention.” At this point, what’s the difference?

You can watch Burr on The Rich Eisen Show below.

(Via Mediaite)