Bill Hader Ali Wong
Getty Image
Viral

Bill Hader And Ali Wong’s Kiss During The Globes Somehow Shocked Viewers Who Had No Idea That They’ve Been Dating For Awhile

Those who pay attention to Bill Hader’s love life (and Rachel Bilson famously gave people a very big reason, which allegedly is his dong, to pay attention to it) were not surprised to see him kissing Ali Wong at the Golden Globes. The mutually funny pair have been dating since at least last April, which is when they were first caught canoodling together in public.

Wong was later quoted as being shocked that anyone cared about their canoodling, but again, she can probably credit Rachel Bilson for the intrigue. Heck, Extra even asked Wong about the awards-show kiss, which took place after Wong was announced as the winner of Best Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or Made For TV Movie award.

Cue the “wait, what?” reaction to this video clip:

Hey, Wong admitted to being seriously stressed out by the process of filming Beef, so I am happy that she’s with someone who makes everyone laugh, and that hopefully includes her on a regular basis. Still, let the surprised (and themed with SNL‘s Stefon) reactions begin:

A few (dozen) people did already know, however, and they are congratulating those who are normal enough not to have known:

By the way, here’s that video of Wong being asked by Extra about the kiss, and she (of course) laughed in response.

