Those who pay attention to Bill Hader’s love life (and Rachel Bilson famously gave people a very big reason, which allegedly is his dong, to pay attention to it) were not surprised to see him kissing Ali Wong at the Golden Globes. The mutually funny pair have been dating since at least last April, which is when they were first caught canoodling together in public.

Wong was later quoted as being shocked that anyone cared about their canoodling, but again, she can probably credit Rachel Bilson for the intrigue. Heck, Extra even asked Wong about the awards-show kiss, which took place after Wong was announced as the winner of Best Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or Made For TV Movie award.

Cue the “wait, what?” reaction to this video clip:

Hey, Wong admitted to being seriously stressed out by the process of filming Beef, so I am happy that she’s with someone who makes everyone laugh, and that hopefully includes her on a regular basis. Still, let the surprised (and themed with SNL‘s Stefon) reactions begin:

Can't believe the #GoldenGlobes2024 is how I found out that Ali Wong is dating Bill Hader. 😭 Anyways, congrats to Ali and Steven Yuen on their deserved wins for #BEEF 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/QQHDiVpODr — Abby Rani, J.D. 🍉 (@AbbyRani) January 8, 2024

Me finding out Ali Wong and Bill Hader are together ?!?! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/CNuVaLtqgu — Adam 🌊 (@sharpstick5) January 8, 2024

Is Ali Wong with Bill Hader?! pic.twitter.com/mscPUpotx7 — dr_vee_zee (@dr_vee_zee) January 8, 2024

Bill Hader and Ali Wong?!? pic.twitter.com/0WsN7dvOzs — Craving (@calluptome) January 8, 2024

Did we just hard launch an Ali Wong/Bill Hader relationship at the #GoldenGlobes2024 pic.twitter.com/1RHoQgaT04 — Kristin (@fiddledeedee85) January 8, 2024

A few (dozen) people did already know, however, and they are congratulating those who are normal enough not to have known:

I feel like Bill Hader and Ali Wong dating was confirmed and common knowledge since last summer. Apparently only dozens of us knew this information pic.twitter.com/tIihkGi7p8 — lindsey (@twig_harpoon) January 8, 2024

it is so disorienting to me that ppl just found out tonight that Ali Wong and bill hader are dating. how does it feel to be normal. I have known this for far too long. — aria ⛄️🍉 (@jostmeyers) January 8, 2024

By the way, here’s that video of Wong being asked by Extra about the kiss, and she (of course) laughed in response.