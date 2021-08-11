An Open Letter to All Bad Men: If you’ve had to shell out tens of millions of dollars to settle multiple sexual harassment claims that have been lodged against you, you have forfeited your right to have an opinion when one of your handsy brethren goes down—and most definitely are not allowed to share your thoughts publicly.

However, former Fox News anchor and always obnoxious loudmouth Bill O’Reilly doesn’t appear to have gotten the memo. Because he could not wait to tweet out something following the resignation of New York state governor Andrew Cuomo, who is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment scandal. O’Reilly’s gem of a thought?

“Like Cuomo, many of the loudest woke voices have quiet resumes that are appalling; especially in the media and in Hollywood.”

(P.S. on that Open Letter to All Bad Men: If you’re over the age of 20, do not, under any circumstance, use the term “woke.” Ever.)

Like Cuomo, many of the loudest woke voices have quiet resumes that are appalling; especially in the media and in Hollywood. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) August 10, 2021

Given the high level of hypocrisy in that tweet, it didn’t take long for O’Reilly’s statement to get ratioed:

RIP self-awareness. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) August 10, 2021

You paid $32 million in a settlement over sexual harassment. Sit this one out. — Miranda Yaver, PhD (@mirandayaver) August 10, 2021

Sit down.

5 women received settlement payouts after accusing O'Reilly of harassment or verbal abuse. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) August 10, 2021

You get the picture. Overall, the general sentiment toward O’Reilly and his tweet seemed to be: Sit the f*ck down, Bill.