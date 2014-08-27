‘Bob’s Burgers’ And Other Comics Of Note, August 27th

Bob’s Burgers #1
Normally I sort these by publisher and then number, but I’m making an exception because you have to buy this book. This comic so perfectly nails the show and its bizarre sense of humor, and it helps that it’s written by the show’s creators. But it doesn’t feel like a TV show awkwardly crammed into a comic either. It preserves everything that’s great about the show and puts it on the page. It’s a coup for Dynamite, and the funniest book on the stands this week. Buy it.
Wayward #1
Jim Zub and Steve Cummings decide there isn’t enough manga starring teenage girls beating up monsters, so they’ve decided to grow it themselves. OK, so that’s being unfair, but honestly, this book oddly lacks Zub’s sense of humor and ability to throw curveballs at goofy genre conventions, and it’s something this book needs. It’s a solid start, but one hopes there’s going to be a lot more to it.
Sundowners #1
Really, it’s pretty simple: Anybody, in the real world, who goes around in a cape and a mask, do-gooder or bad guy, has got to be nuts.
Right?
Well, as you may have guessed, maybe not, in Sundowners. Tim Seeley’s script pretty cleverly balances the Sundowners’ being fairly actually loopy and the possibly real outre threats they face, and Jim Terry’s art is perfect for the tone. A strong launch to an interesting book.
Pop #1
A biological creation (a hot blonde in two bandages, of course) escapes her growing facility and runs into a washed-up comic book nerd and together they team up to make you pass out from how dull, repetitive and trite it all is. The idea of pop stars being, quite literally, grown and turned into mass culture has some fascinating ramifications and could be taken any number of ways, and Curt Pires, for some reason, takes it in the dullest direction possible with the most obvious message. Jason Copland’s art is better than the script, but he can’t really salvage just how standard this book is, alas. It’s not the worst book I’ve read this year, but it’s far from the best.
Bodies #2
Vertigo’s strange murder mystery continues, and continues to be intriguing. This book, jumping between the same murder across four different time periods, sounds like a mess on paper, but each of the four timelines has its own distinct style and flavor, and flow together as a cohesive whole. Impressive, smart, and highly recommended.
Star Spangled Tales Featuring G.I. Zombie #2
The action is solid, but this book can’t quite create a sense of stakes; our hero literally can’t die, his partner isn’t enormously interesting, and the stakes are so cartoonish they’ll never happen. It’s a fun read, but a little too slight.
The Goon: Occasion of Revenge #2
Eric Powell goes to some dark places in this stark, vivid book… but then that’s nothing new. And honestly, there is actually a lot of comedy in this book, although it’s dark as pitch to say the least. Still one of the best books on the stands, and highly recommended.
Groo Vs. Conan #2
A pretty good premise, of the mighty Cimmerian going toe to toe with the biggest idiot to carry a sword, is pretty much wasted by a needless plot about saving a comics shop and Sergio Aragones running around naked in Central Park. If you’re a fan of either or both, it’s worth a read, but one wishes it’d stuck to the title.
Baltimore: The Witch Of Harju #2
Burying your monster-hunter buddy in a haunted graveyard? What could possibly go wrong? Joking aside, as always these books exist to showcase the artist, and Peter Bergting doesn’t disappoint. This is a solid little slice of pulp for those looking to have one.
Steed and Mrs. Peel: We’re Needed #2
Ian Edginton and Marco Cosentino turn their tribute to The Prisoner towards the action-packed. This is actually quite a fun little book that captures the style of the old shows perfectly, and it’s a short enough mini at three issues to be worth a look for those who want a little lighthearted action in their pull list.
I think that Dream Thief is really my favorite book of any book that I have on my pull list.
Just a huge huge week for me
Letter 44 is out this week to, and still awesome.
Black Science is awesome.
Low is this week, and those splash pages in issue 1 were amazeballs
Just a great week for comics.
It really was, very happy with this week’s round. Hard to pick a favorite, although Bob’s Burgers had me laughing my ass off.
I may pick up Bob’s Burgers when Ifinally get to the shop (assuming it’s not sold out)
I wish Marvel would take Bendis of GoTG. He just doesn’t have a good grip on the Cosmic side of Marvel.
*off
They won’t. It’s Bendis, Marvel’s most powerful writer. I think he’s the reason Marvel is still trying to make Ultimate Marvel relevant.
Good to see Bendis is still incapable of writing anything that doesn’t end like part 4 of a 7-part series. House of M came out in 2005, this bald cocksucker has been getting away it for almost a decade.
I hated his inability to get to the damn point on Daredevil, I hated it when he was doing it in Alias, and I hate it now.
I feel like I’ve enjoyed the All-New X-men Series.
I’v been reading guardians, but it’s a far cry from the DnA Guardians that I loved so so so much.
Red Lanterns
Futures End
Superman
Transformers Vs GI Joe
Wayward – like the concept
Outcast
Uncanny Avengers
Avengers Undercover
Amazing Spider-Man: Learning To Crawl
X-O Manowar
Mega Man – O HAI PRICE JUMP TO $4 WITH NO INCREASE IN PAGES! I was highly annoyed when Marvel did that to Superior Foes and Hawkeye. It means possibly trade-waiting for Mega as I go through the archive.
Rai
Previews
Haven’t had the chance to read through them, but I am anticipating Futures End and especially Transformers vs GI Joe. I have really enjoyed what I read so far and, yeah, add it to my pull. Luckily, a few Marvel books I get will end in a few months (Undercover, Hawkeye, Superior Foes, New Warriors), so I can put some books I am getting off the shelf onto the pull.
Also, who’s going to pick up Axis? We all like Remender and it is intriguing how he will approach a Big-2 Event Book, especially how the Internet will go ape-tit when he “ruins” their favorite characters. But, yet, we don’t talk much about his Marvel work outside of the Uncanny X-Force praise and I think I’m the only one here picking up UA.
I’ll read it because I like the concept and it IS my job, after all. I think a lot depends on how they execute the concept. If Remender is allowed to be creative, it could be great.
Outcast has actually been really damn good so far. I’m liking it.
Bodies
Harley Quinn
Secret Origins (fun, pass them around to friends and will give them to my nephew with other things as a taster for what he may like)
Original Sin 5.4
Bit quiet this week for me. As there has been a lull in stories – and as I like to read multiple issues at once – I’ve put a lot of recent comics on the backburner so as to read Joe Kelly’s Deadpool omnibus.
I’m doing this because there are a lot of arguments about who writes well for the character and who destroys deadpool, with loud opposition to any form of support for Daniel Way. And after reading Joe Kelly’s run, Daniel Way’s run, Fabian Nicieza doing Cable & Deadpool and then Brian Posehn’s current run I’d have to put Kelly down at the bottom of those four.
Not that it isn’t good, and I note it sets up a lot of the character for future years, but I just don’t enjoy it as much as I remember it. At the top will be Nicieza because C&D is so so good, and I think Way shades Posehn in my opinion.
This is all purely subjective and not quantitative at all, but thought I’d share this unprompted thought!
Wait… people hate Daniel Way’s run? I thought the consensus was that he revived the character, although personally I’m a big fan of Gail Simone’s take.
There are some who didn’t like Way’s run after the first 2 arcs. I know a couple at my LCBS who didn’t like it and would recommend other Deadpool runs, including Cullen Bunn’s run of miniseries.
wait is The Massive seriously ending? fuck, that’s shit.
also any week where no AVATAR PRESS books come out is a week where I skip visiting the LCS, lol.
Massive #26
Outcast By Kirkman And Azaceta #3
Manhattan Projects #23
Saga #22
Revival #23
Avengers #34
I believe so. If not they’re sure making it sound like it is at every freaking turn.