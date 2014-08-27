‘Bob’s Burgers’ And Other Comics Of Note, August 27th

Bob and his family, mostly his family, get their first comic book this week, and it’s one you absolutely must buy. Plus I guess there are some other comic books out this week, and we’ll review them, too.

Bob’s Burgers #1

Normally I sort these by publisher and then number, but I’m making an exception because you have to buy this book. This comic so perfectly nails the show and its bizarre sense of humor, and it helps that it’s written by the show’s creators. But it doesn’t feel like a TV show awkwardly crammed into a comic either. It preserves everything that’s great about the show and puts it on the page. It’s a coup for Dynamite, and the funniest book on the stands this week. Buy it.

Wayward #1

Jim Zub and Steve Cummings decide there isn’t enough manga starring teenage girls beating up monsters, so they’ve decided to grow it themselves. OK, so that’s being unfair, but honestly, this book oddly lacks Zub’s sense of humor and ability to throw curveballs at goofy genre conventions, and it’s something this book needs. It’s a solid start, but one hopes there’s going to be a lot more to it.

Sundowners #1

Really, it’s pretty simple: Anybody, in the real world, who goes around in a cape and a mask, do-gooder or bad guy, has got to be nuts.

Right?

Well, as you may have guessed, maybe not, in Sundowners. Tim Seeley’s script pretty cleverly balances the Sundowners’ being fairly actually loopy and the possibly real outre threats they face, and Jim Terry’s art is perfect for the tone. A strong launch to an interesting book.

Pop #1

A biological creation (a hot blonde in two bandages, of course) escapes her growing facility and runs into a washed-up comic book nerd and together they team up to make you pass out from how dull, repetitive and trite it all is. The idea of pop stars being, quite literally, grown and turned into mass culture has some fascinating ramifications and could be taken any number of ways, and Curt Pires, for some reason, takes it in the dullest direction possible with the most obvious message. Jason Copland’s art is better than the script, but he can’t really salvage just how standard this book is, alas. It’s not the worst book I’ve read this year, but it’s far from the best.

Bodies #2

Vertigo’s strange murder mystery continues, and continues to be intriguing. This book, jumping between the same murder across four different time periods, sounds like a mess on paper, but each of the four timelines has its own distinct style and flavor, and flow together as a cohesive whole. Impressive, smart, and highly recommended.

Star Spangled Tales Featuring G.I. Zombie #2

The action is solid, but this book can’t quite create a sense of stakes; our hero literally can’t die, his partner isn’t enormously interesting, and the stakes are so cartoonish they’ll never happen. It’s a fun read, but a little too slight.

The Goon: Occasion of Revenge #2

Eric Powell goes to some dark places in this stark, vivid book… but then that’s nothing new. And honestly, there is actually a lot of comedy in this book, although it’s dark as pitch to say the least. Still one of the best books on the stands, and highly recommended.

Groo Vs. Conan #2

A pretty good premise, of the mighty Cimmerian going toe to toe with the biggest idiot to carry a sword, is pretty much wasted by a needless plot about saving a comics shop and Sergio Aragones running around naked in Central Park. If you’re a fan of either or both, it’s worth a read, but one wishes it’d stuck to the title.

Baltimore: The Witch Of Harju #2

Burying your monster-hunter buddy in a haunted graveyard? What could possibly go wrong? Joking aside, as always these books exist to showcase the artist, and Peter Bergting doesn’t disappoint. This is a solid little slice of pulp for those looking to have one.

Steed and Mrs. Peel: We’re Needed #2

Ian Edginton and Marco Cosentino turn their tribute to The Prisoner towards the action-packed. This is actually quite a fun little book that captures the style of the old shows perfectly, and it’s a short enough mini at three issues to be worth a look for those who want a little lighthearted action in their pull list.