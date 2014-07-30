‘Bodies’, ‘Hawkeye’, And Other Comics Of Note, July 30th

There are some great comics on the racks this week, including a unique murder mystery from Vertigo, a great Star Wars book wrapping up its run, and finally, more Hawkeye. Check out reviews of books from DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, Boom!, and Avatar under the cut.

Bodies #1

Si Spencer writes a story about the same body, found in the same location… in four different periods of time. Working with four different artists, it gives him a clever mix of styles, techniques, and tricks, and makes for an engaging book that, in the cleverest rick of all, flows completely naturally. A neat bit of business, and one you should be reading: Highly recommended.

Low #1

Thousands of years from now, the sun will expand, irradiating the Earth’s surface and, according to Rick Remender, drive us deep under the ocean into a pulp-SF future. And it’s pretty awesome, packed with pirates, over-the-top technology, and plenty of immediate, and long-range, plot threads. Greg Tocchini’s art suits the book well, albeit the coloring can be a little murky. In all, a great start to a promising new SF series.

Deep Gravity #1

Humanity has found Poisedon, an Earth-like planet full of strange life, unique biospheres… and valuable minerals. But the various crew members are there for reasons not just professional, but personal, all of which are about to come into play. The first issue of this book is a little slow, but it’s at least solidly entertaining, and it’s got some real promise as it goes on.

Baltimore: The Witch Of Harju #1

Lord Baltimore is back, and something is very wrong in Estonia. The dead are coming back, but these zombies are both absurdly strong and seemingly impossible to kill. It’s a bit purple, as the Baltimore books tend to be, but overall, a fun little pulp horror read.

Armor Hunters: Harbinger #1

Valiant’s sprawling crossover continues with not the team we usually see, but rather the Psiots freed in Valiant’s previous crossover. But how do people who have never been in the real world help in the face of enormous, wrenching tragedy? A pretty solid book, although you can follow the main crossover without it.

George RR Martin’s The House Of The Worm #1

John J. Miller and Ivan Rodriguez turn a George R.R. Martin story into another boring book about boobs. Seriously, the final splash panel is a pinup, and the entire issue is a bunch of wastrels chatting at a party. The name on the cover may lure fans, but they’re being suckered into a dull, unengaging product. Don’t bother.

Red Lanterns Annual #1

For five bucks, this is really only for fans that have been following Guy Gardner’s takeover of the rage-case Lanterns in the first place. But if that’s you, this is decidedly a blast, leading right into the last book before another crossover fires up.