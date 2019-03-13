Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yet another “bomb cyclone” storm is about to touch down and cause chaos for much of the central United States, bringing in massive amounts of rain, snow, and hail with it. These type of storms are becoming increasingly common in recent months and years, occurring when there is a rapid pressure drop of at least 24 millibars (which measures atmospheric pressure) over the course of a 24 hour period. The phenomenon is also known as a “bombogenesis.”

Affected areas, particularly in the Rockies, Upper Midwest, and Central and Northern Plains will reportedly experience blizzard conditions and hurricane-force wind gusts of up to 50 to 70 miles per hour on Wednesday into Thursday, and winter storm warnings have gone into effect in parts of several states. Colorado may be hit the hardest with snow accumulations up to five to eight inches predicted, with icy roads, whiteout conditions, and strong winds making travel extremely dangerous: