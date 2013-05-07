Boob Plate Armor Is More Dangerous Than A Chainmail Bikini

It’s a fairly common fantasy trope: The full sheet of plate armor with two gigantic spheres to accommodate the bounteous female breasts of way too many women in fantasy games, comics, and movies. But at least it’s better than the chainmail bikini, right?
While the feminism of that question is debatable, the science isn’t: Boob armor is basically a deathtrap.
Emily Asher-Perrin breaks out, hilariously, just what would go horribly, horribly wrong:
Let’s say you even fall onto your boob-conscious armor. The divet separating each breast will dig into your chest, doing you injury. It might even break your breastbone. With a strong enough blow to the chest, it could fracture your sternum entirely, destroying your heart and lungs, instantly killing you.
If that weren’t enough, Perrin notes that the design of the armor actually drives attacks inward, towards your chest, as opposed to directing the energy outward. And considering plate armor involves having what amounts to a ton of padding stuffed into it before you even get in, since surprisingly being a walking tank with pounds of steel pressing down on your body is painful and uncomfortable, the whole boob container thing is kind of pointless anyway.
But we guess it’s the fantasy that’s more important. So we suggest a compromise: Everybody, regardless of gender, has to wear boob plate armor. Sound good?
Have they done research into the logistics of a crotch gun seen in From Dusk til Dawn? That probably isn’t good for the junk.
Excellent question! Anybody want to field that one?
yea if your junk can’t take the recoil then you definatly wont survive vampire strippers. cuz lets face it nobody ever sees that coming.
I suppose the validity is based on the craziness of your name. When you are simply called Sex Machine, it’s implied that either you are too crazy to either notice any issues or you went numb in that area long ago.
I think it would depend on the caliber of your package.
Ummm…. Wonder Woman is better off than Cosmic Boy.
Judging from the size of Sex Machine’s, ahem, apparatus, it looked to be a .22 LR at most. That might actually feel kind of OK.
“the whole boob container thing is kind of pointless anyway”…
but I like boobies
So protect them. With real plate armor.
goddam it, how did I not think of making a joke about “pointless” and pointy nipples.
But… +3 Boob Plate is fine, right?
Honestly this stuff looks like you’re getting a penalty to both HP and movement. Better ditch it for some mithril.
I´m rooting for Topless Armor.
But it lifts and separates. So it’s not entirely pointless.
Read the full article, she actually talks about support in plate armor, such as it is. Apparently historically there was a boob shelf.
Trust me, I’m an advocate for practicality. The other day, I got mad because somebody told me that push-up sports bras are a thing. PUSH-UP SPORTS BRAS. That’s crazy.
…Upwards and onwards?
Red Sonja laughs at your silly boob plate armor.
this is why I wear a chain mail loincloth
It goes well with my chainmail booties: [portal.gost-barefoots.com]
So full body spandex jump suits are the way our heroines should be going then? Sounds safer.
What’s the armor rating on a spandex jumpsuit?
+2 vs board rash
Just more proof that women belong in the kitchen and not on the battlefield. WHEN ARE WE AS A SOCIETY GOING TO LEARN?
But in comics they’re okay because of super-science and/or magic. Y’know, a wizard or something.
The individual-breast armor was already dumb to me even before I knew this. Just looks dopey. But I’m all for the “shelf” idea — which, I think, is what Wonder Woman has going on in that banner image.