Getty Image

Former London mayor and outspoken Brexit proponent Boris Johnson was elected Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday, after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party. Johnson will replace current Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday when he is formally appointed by Queen Elizabeth before entering Downing Street in Westminster.

Much like President Donald Trump in the United States, Johnson, 55, has always been a lightning rod for controversy. Aside from his support of Brexit, Johnson has a reputation for elitism, xenophobia, homophobia, and a general aversion to the truth — in addition to presenting an overall sloppy appearance with disheveled hair.

However, also like the American president, Johnson has an ardent following of supporters who like him for the same reasons the MAGA crowd likes Trump. Namely, his irreverent “tell it like it is” persona that his fans seem to find so funny and entertaining. And similar to Trump’s “build the wall” promises, Johnson is entering his new role with a git ‘er done attitude towards Brexit.

“We are going to get Brexit done on October 31, and we are going to take advantage of all the opportunities it will bring in a new spirit of ‘can do,'” said Johnson, shortly after the results were announced. “Like some slumbering giant, we are going to rise and ping off the guy-ropes of self-doubt and negativity.”