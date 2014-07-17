Oregon Officers Are Under Fire For Making This Amazing List Of People Who Should ‘Eat A Bowl Of Dicks’

A wrongful termination lawsuit filed against the University of Oregon by a fired public safety officer contains some hilarious details about the man’s former work environment. Namely, a fantastic list his fellow officers compiled of people that should “eat a bowl of dicks.”
The 225 names on the list are all over the map, ranging from hilarious (“Mick Jagger’s Arm Fat”) to appropriate (“Osama Bin Laden” and “Comcast”) to baffling (“1990 NBA Finals”). Someone in Oregon really hates Isiah Thomas.
Here’s how the list was compiled during work hours, according to KVAL News:
Before each shift, Cleavenger says Lt. Brandon Lebrecht would conduct a pre-shift briefing with all of the officers on the shift, including Kent Abbott, Michael Drake, Adam Lillengreen, Eric LeRoy and Andrew Bechdolt.
During many of those briefings, Cleavenger says Lebrachet allowed for a discussion of a “Bowl of —– List.”
Cleavenger says this was an actual list of people and entities who participating officers disliked and thought should “eat a bowl of” a vulgar term for the male genitalia.
Cleavenger also says that after the pre-shift briefings, officers would sit around Lebracht’s office discussing the list, and continue to do so during their eight-hour shifts.
According to the University of Oregon’s website, Lebrecht is now a lieutenant in charge of “Professional Standards and Training.” An Oregon spokesperson confirmed the list was kept on the personal cell phone of LeRoy, and the school released a copy of the list on Monday.
Here is that (hilarious) list:
Wow, that’s a fair and balanced list. Might be quicker just to say everyone. I liked the Black Eyed Peas minus Fergie one, would have been hilarious if later in the list he put Fergie.
Ha! I was looking for Fergie too.
Adobe Acrobat…that one got to me.
Holy crap. When my Father was in the Air Force back in the 1970s, they used to circulate all sorts of racist and sexist pictures, stories, jokes and comics. It was all badly photocopied and sent all over the country with tons of followup notes and amendments, often with official stamps and signatures on it.
Jump ahead to today, I find it hard to believe that something this innocuous would even earn more than a supervisor telling the dude to keep this shit on paper only.
John Edwards AND Rush Limbaugh?
People, this man is doing some very important work here. The real question is should there be a time limit on the dick bowl eating?
Well I suppose you could grind some pills into it.
The list is unprofessional and needs to be refined. Why is the 1990 NBA finals on here but not the ’92 finals, even though Michael Jordan gets his own spot? I don’t think Mick Jagger has any arm fat. He’s always been really skinny. How does South Carolina get a pass? And if you have a problem with Purple Rain then you have a problem with yourself.
1990 Finals was harder to take. It’s one thing to lose to the greatest player of all time, it’s quite another to lose to Bill Laimbeer and the asshat Pistons. All those guys should eat a truckload of dicks.
I agree with many of these. But damn, North Carolina?! It’s a hard day for my homeland, with the hoe twins being busted and now this.
Despite the fact that my home state is on there, I still found it to be a fairly well balanced and accurate list. More accurate than 90% of all internet Top XX lists, for sure.
Bruce Buffer? Really? That dude is the man… And if you’re going to insult the karate kid at least spell his god damn name right…
I really wish I’d been there to see how the conversation shifted from Osama bin Laden to the Pineapple Express.
And “Magnum Condoms”. Who hates those?
Any one with a small winkie or a boyfriend with said winkie.
My doctor, Mantis Toboggan, is an outspoken supporter of Magnum condoms. Probably because of his “monster dong”.
Steve Perry?
This is madness!
His Filipino substitute is WAY better.
I like imagining the conversations of two in a row that are kind of similar:
Officer 1: Dude, yanni’s gotta be on this list. He looks like a dick.
Officer 2: No fuck that, Yanni is solid and helps me center myself, fuck that Enya chick though.
Officer 1: Dude, Orinoco Flow is the beeeesssssst!
*fight breaks out*
Chief: Calm the fuck down you two, they’re both going on the goddam list.
You need to have a level head to be a chief.
I’m happy with about 85% of this list. This is solid work.
Windows Vista is on there twice, as it should be. This is just amazing, I find something new each time I go through the list.
Vista was only supposed to be on it once, but those are the kinds of accidents that happen when you’re using Vista.
Twin Falls, Idaho. Certainly.
5 eights? Whatsthat?
Don’t know, might be a Eugene area/street/frat house. Might be a code they use similar to police 10-code.
But I can tell you Tully’s Coffee is horrible. Taste like…a bag of dicks.
That’s 5 eight hour shifts, as opposed to 4 ten hour shifts. I fully agree with this entry!!
@Mittens Ty, that was bothering me for some reason…
Cast of Friends and a separate entry for David Schwimmer, because fuck David Schwimmer.
Glad to see Nicki Minaj is on there twice.
Is there a list Jane Fonda isn’t on?
Debbie Gibson?? Willie Nelson??? WHY????????? The majority of them totally make sense though.
I have no problem with this. Solid list IMHOTBBQ
I think it would have been easier to just list things that should not eat a bowl of dicks. It would have been shorter and taken less thinking/effort. And Walmart employees? Really? Isn’t it bad enough that they get under payed?
Can’t anyone just let The Two Corey’s rest in peace?
Also, one or all of these guys was royally screwed over by a fake blonde with too much makeup.
Ween? Fuck them
I was wondering the same thing…
This is just a long list of names and things.
I’ll be god damned if European Vacation has to eat a bowl of dicks. Russ getting tit from the German girl was my generation’s Phoebe Cates in Fast Times.
Fast Times came out in 82 and European Vacation came out in 85. I’m not sure that’s different generations.
The only name on the list that puzzles me is Emmanual Lewis. Did you really dislike “Webster” that much?
Fuck Mayo.
Right there with him with US Airways. But Brooke and Nick, but NOT Hulk Hogan? Definately a real American.
No Obama? No Taxes? No Florida? No Beiber????
Both by geography and politics, the rest of the country is way to the right or Oregon. Obama and taxes are cool with them. But all should hate Bieber…unless they hear his name and think Beaver, and are happily confused.
Bieber is on the list – why he’s not No. 1 is baffling. Re-instate this man immediately.
It’s not baffling why they included the 1990 Finals. That was the year the -Portland- Trailblazers lost. If these guys are from Oregon, they were probably very disppointed fans.
That was the 92 finals. Lakers/Pistons 90, Lakers/Bulls 91, Bulls/Blazers 92.
Most of these seem valid. What was the problem again?
The list STARTS with Eli Manning.
Step back. These guys know what the fuck they are doing.
ORS 352.385 >>> Special campus security officers shall not be authorized to carry firearms as police officers and, except as provided in subsection (3) of this section, shall not be considered police officers for purposes of ORS 181.610
Yeah, because…guns…ya, know…are cool and stuff.
I think the real dick eater here is the Oregon Mental Health system. If they weren’t busy eating dicks, they’d see these kinds of lists as cathartic and back these guys in the lawsuit.
I’m pretty sure a few of the people on the list have already eaten a bowl full. …and I’m also sure they probably enjoyed it.
I can’t disagree with most of this list, but Purple Rain is on there, and that’s just not ok. I don’t care if it refers to the movie, album, or song, Purple Rain is a fucking masterpiece.
I agree with this list.