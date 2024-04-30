Brian Cox always has something to say about something, whether it’s that “American sh*t” known as method acting, or a bad performance from Joaquin Phoenix. Surprisingly, not The Joker.

Cox was on The Starting Line podcast where he touched on every topic under the sun, from religion to weed. But his most controversial (?) take involves the best-selling book of all time. Surprisingly, not Twilight.

The Succession actor explained why he thinks that bible is the “worst” books ever made. “It’s Adam and Eve, I mean the propaganda goes right way back – the Bible is one of the worst books ever, for me, from my point of view,” he shared. Clearly, he hasn’t read Catcher in the Rye with a group of high school sophomores, but that’s not his fault.

He continued, “Because it starts with the idea that Adam’s rib – you know that [from] Adam’s rib, this woman was created, and they’ll believe it cause they’re stupid enough,” he said. “They need it, but they don’t need to be told lies, they need some kind of truth, and that is not the truth. It is not the truth, it’s a mythology you know … it’s not really to do with what women understand more than anybody.”

Next up, Cox will enter the mythology of Santa Claus, so that’s something to look forward to.

(Via NME)