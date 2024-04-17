It’s been a moment since Succession star Brian Cox has come out guns blazing with a scorching hot take. The brash, battle axe of an actor has never held back his thoughts when it comes to his colleagues or even his own Emmy-nominated show. And don’t even get him started on Method acting a.k.a. “that Amercian sh*t.”

This time around, Cox randomly took aim at Napoleon, specifically Joaquin Phoenix‘s performance in the film. He didn’t like it. In fact, Brian Cox knows an actor who could’ve really done the role justice, and that actor is, of course, Brian Cox. We are as shocked as you are.

Via Variety:

“It’s terrible,” Cox said of the Oscar-nominated historical drama, per The Standard. “A truly terrible performance by Joaquin Phoenix. It really is appalling. I don’t know what he was thinking. I think it’s totally his fault and I don’t think Ridley Scott helps him. I would have played it a lot better than Joaquin Phoenix, I tell you that. You can say it’s good drama. No — it’s lies.”

Cox took things even further by making light of Phoenix’s name. Why just kill a man when you can also salt the earth beneath his feet? That’s the Brian Cox method.

“I think he’s well named,” Cox quipped. “Joaquin … wackeen … wacky. It’s a sort of wacky performance.”

Napoleon is available for streaming on AppleTV+. Don’t let Brian Cox see you watching it, obviously.

(Via Variety)