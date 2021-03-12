Fox News host Brian Kilmeade had a pretty strange reaction to President Biden’s primetime Covid speech, in which he mourned the tragically-high death toll of the year-long pandemic: “Get over it, America!”

No seriously, that was Kilmeade’s hot take on his morning show with co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt as the network personalities discussed Biden’s address. Kilmeade was visibly irate over how much Biden focused on the lives lost to the Coronavirus — we’re up to 527,000 people as of now — and appalled that the president refused to acknowledge the previous administration’s efforts to combat the pandemic during his speech.

“We don’t need to go over the 500,000 dead, we had that moment,” Kilmeade said. “Let’s talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn’t praise, he kicks them in the groin.”

If you’d like to see the steam emitting from this camera-loving troll’s ears, here’s the clip:

Brian Kilmeade: "We don't need to go over the 500,000 dead, we had that moment. Let's talk about the future moving forward. Every time he has a chance to praise the previous administration, he not only doesn't praise, he kicks them in the groin." pic.twitter.com/n9OupjYfAF — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 12, 2021

Of course, one could argue that acknowledging how many people have been lost to the pandemic — nearly as many Americans have died from the virus as the number killed in World War I and II combined — is not only a sign of respect but a reminder to practice empathy for others during this trying time. And, considering how embarrassingly bad Trump was at managing this pandemic in its early days, Biden is probably doing the previous administration a favor by not mentioning their many screw-ups.

But really, do people owe it Kilmeade to educate him? Or, do people owe it to themselves to laugh at his callousness by rounding up some of Twitter’s most savage reactions to his on-air temper tantrum? (The second one seems to be winning.)

Brian Kilmeade is done talking about the half a million Americans who died of COVID. He has totally moved on. He's like 'Hello mourners, 2020 called, and it wants its news story back.' Keep in mind Fox & Friends did more than 1,000 segments on Benghazi, where 4 Americans died. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 12, 2021

In my admittedly limited experience of him, Brian Kilmeade is quite the stupidest creature ever to have a TV camera pointed at him. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) March 12, 2021

Brian Kilmeade once told me I was funny and that is the most I've felt insulted in my life. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) March 12, 2021