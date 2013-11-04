A Brief Guide To Everyone Who’s Ever Lifted Thor’s Hammer

With Thor: The Dark World, we see the return of everyone’s favorite thunder god. And, of course, his trusty hammer, Mjolnir. But few, if any, can lift Mjolnir… right? We-ellll….
In theory, not just any shmuck can run around with Mjolnir, Thor’s hammer. In fact, it’s right there, on the hammer: “Whosoever holds this hammer, if he be worthy, shall possess the power of Thor.” But in actuality, Mjolnir’s standards are… somewhat lax, according to the rich and storied history of Marvel Comics.
In truth, as we’ll see, Mjolnir’s liftability is less dictated by the supernatural forces of dwarves and more about whether or not it would be cool for that to happen in the plot. Or if Loki happens to be around, and forging fake Mjolnirs to annoy Thor.
So, without further ado, here’s everybody who’s ever gotten Thor’s hammer, or a convincing knock-off.
Beta Ray Bill may be a horse alien with a silly name, but it is hard to overstate just how delighted fans were when he was introduced; essentially, Beta Ray Bill was introduced as a monster, but turned out to be a noble hero who, quite literally, could rival Thor in the worthiness stakes. He was supposed to be a one-off, but was so popular that he got his own hammer, Stormbreaker, and he’s been a part of the 616 ever since.
Well… yeah. Come on. It’s Cap. You don’t get more “worthy” by any yardstick than Cap. It’s to Cap’s credit that he doesn’t just run around with the thing all the time.
Superman got to run around with Thor’s hammer and Cap’s shield for essentially a minute, but it’s still a geekgasm inducing moment. Especially since George Perez drew it.
In DC Vs. Marvel, Wondy lifts the hammer of Thor before deciding she doesn’t need it to kick Storm’s ass, and having Mjolnir would be an unfair advantage. Keep in mind the entire DC Multiverse is at stake here.
In reality, everybody knew Wondy was going to job to Storm because the fans were allowed to vote, and the X-Men were pretty much the most popular characters on the page. That was already best defined as “a stretch” since Wondy can cold-cock Superman and Storm can be defeated by locking her in a closet, so she needed to dump the hammer. But it remains one of the most tantalizing, unrealized plotlines. It also more or less marks the last person on this list that makes a lick of sense.
Seriously: Odin’s carried Mjolnir. So has Borr, Thor’s grandpa. And Buri, Thor’s great-grandpa. Already, you kind of have to wonder what, precisely, Mjolnir thinks is “worthy”, because all three of those guys have some moments of truly epic jackassery, Odin in particular. Baldur hasn’t taken a crack at it, but come on, he can probably juggle three of the things at this rate.
Who, you might ask, was Eric Masterson? Basically, some architect Thor knew and was used as a can by Odin to seal Thor in so that lives could be saved and a new series could be launched. Did we mention the guy was a single father forced to give up his son thanks to Odin doing this? Like we said, Odin is a jackass.
Apparently being an architect and having Thor in his skull for a little while made him worthy enough to get his own hammer, Thunderstrike, and as a total coincidence, Thunderstrike the book was launched in 1993, then canceled after two years and Eric promptly killed off. Keeping with the theme of “Mjolnir don’t care”, Thunderstrike has let Eric’s son Kevin run around with superpowers, because “teenager with an Uru hammer” aren’t words that chill the spine.
Mjolnir, as an inanimate object, seems to have a weakness for animate objects running around with it: It let the Awesome Android pick it up, and it was just imitating Thor’s worthiness, the Air-Walker got a crack, and even Zarrko The Tomorrow Man was able to make a robot that could pick it up. Either they make robots tough in the 616 or those dwarves are serious rules lawyers. After all, it doesn’t say “If it be worthy” on the side of the hammer.
Yeah, that one page up there, for better or worse, pretty much sums up Marvel in the late ’80s and early ’90s, bad sound effects and all. Better known as “Thorm”, fans don’t talk about this comic for a reason. Loki once gave Storm a copy of Mjolnir in an attempt to manipulate her. One guess how that turned out, for Loki!
Really, Loki can pretty much fart out a copy of Mjolnir whenever he feels like it, and he often does it just to troll his brother. As you might guess, that was the plan in Deadpool #37.
Yes, really.
Walt Simonson’s hilarious story of Thor turned into a frog is a classic of a great run on the book. Essentially, Loki turns Thor into a frog… but Thor, it turns out, is still Thor, even when he’s an amphibian, and he can still lift the hammer, leading into one of the funniest stories Simonson ever wrote.
Throg, on the other hand, is some dude who was turned into a frog by a gypsy curse, and used a piece of Thor’s hammer to make his own Mjolnir. Dude, you could have just asked Loki for one. He probably would have given it to you.
This isn’t even getting into all the evil hammers that are running around that you can lift if, apparently, you’re a popular enough character. In short, if you live in the Marvel Universe, and you want an Uru hammer, befriend Thor for a few issues, or if that’s too much trouble, send Loki a tweet. Or just check Amazon; Loki’s probably selling the things by the crate.
Missing red hulk, that was a fun little moment in the middle of a otherwise rough run of comics
I decided against it since it was in zero gravity. I also struck stuff out of the 616 timeline, which is why Miguel O’Hara doesn’t come up, even though it’s awesome.
And of course, some nerd has already explained this:
Pretty sure the regular Hulk picked it up in the 70’s but it was more that he was just that strong rather than “worthy”. Perhaps he was worthy though. He pretty much just wants to be left alone and kicks bad guy butt when needed.
Also there were a bad guy or 2 that picked it up in the 70’s. Plot line problem…
C’mon, Deadpool was actually pretty entertaining in the couple issues he had it. Plus, it was pre-Daniel Way.
I have a soft spot for the issue, but it’s… not a masterpiece of plotting. You can tell the entire issue came about because somebody starting arguing Deadpool having Thor’s hammer would be really, really funny (and to be fair, they were right.)
Really, my defense of the earlier Thorpool issues is the fact that he speaks in a Norse Rune looking font.
Didn’t Squirrel Girl pick it up at one point? I may be remembering something incorrectly though
Not according to Tom Brevoort:
lol fair enough then
You wouldn’t believe how much time I spent on this article looking up seeming obvious candidates. I could swear Batman got a crack at it at some point, but apparently he was denied.
I’d think Batman would be denied for the same Peter Parker would be denied. Being worthy of the hammer means being able to wield it’s power without being corrupted by it. Batman and Spider-Man are too obsessed with their own personal missions to not be corrupted by the powers of a god. That’s just my opinion though.
@MulliganNY That’s actually a pretty good way to look at what worthiness would mean. But I wonder if a polar opposite apathy would also qualify? Could Carnage hold the hammer? Depending on how you look at it, he’s pretty uncorruptable…
I still wish that the Iron Man/Thor fight in the woods in the Avengers ended with Captain America picking up Mjolnir. Just to see the look on Thor’s face.
Don’t forget that that the bearer didn’t always have to be worthy. Hence why so many Asgardians were able to wield it before Thor came to Earth.
I liked when Cap picked it up. I can’t remember the series. It was like Fear Itself or one of those big events I think. Thor had just died in an effort to save everyone. It was a really cool “Fuck yeah!” kind of moment.
Really that image should just be titled “Captain America is about to hit you very, very hard.”
It was actually the second time Cap lifted it. First time was as “The Captain” back in the 80s.
And also, according to the internet, some random paramedic who stepped out of the crowd to hand it back to Thor after a fight. He didn’t get the power of Thor, but he was worthy to lift it.
By the time Thor realised the implications of this, the paramedic had gone off to save some lives.
Sounds like something Marvel would have done in one of their 9/11 tribute books.
I think Jake Olson picked it up at one point too. Towards the end of the run I believe he and Thor are separated and Jake is able to lift it himself.
I’m okay with the idea of a regular guy being worthy. I mean, you don’t have to be super-powered to be a real hero. So a humble, every-man who has a truly heroic job should definitely be able to lift Mjolinir and not even make a big deal out of it.
Was it the Ultimate Universe where Magneto was able to use the hammer? I remember hating that.
So, at some point in The Avengers 2 or 3 Cap is going to pick up Mjolnir and we all agree it’s going to be awesome, right?
Picks up the hammer, straps on the Iron Patriot armor, and then it’s just Captain America movies, as far as the eye can see.
I can dream, can’t I?
Well, I mean Odin is higher up on the God ranking scale than Thor, so that should automatically qualify him to pick up Mjolnir. On the other hand, he’s got Gungnir, his spear, so he really doesn’t need to be getting greedy and taking the hammer also.
Higher up, sure. But he’s also a gigantic Norse douchebag.
I’m not disagreeing that Odin is a douchebag, but he’s still top banana and that brings with it privileges. I mean, Zeus pulled a lot of dick moves too, but you can can get away with being a dickbag when you’re ruler of the Gods. To quote Mel Brooks “It’s good to be the king.”
Damnit, if it comes to it, I will get in line for a Beta Ray Bill movie the DAY it’s announced.
only if its followed by an Annighillators movie because Kosmo is awesome.
Yes. Beta Ray Bill is awesome. Now I want him to get a movie right away.
Spider-Man lifted it too.
Did he? Do you remember when? I always believed he never had or could since he’s too obsessed with his mission and Power/Responsibility and what not, so the power would go to his head and he’d be terrible at being a god.
I only found something in Marvel Adventures, and I’m assuming that’s out of continuity.
You left out Rogue, Red Norvell, and Dargo Ktor. Though technically Red cheated cuz he had Megingjörð and the Járngreipr
Although I guess Dargo doesn’t count cuz he is Thor somehow? Kinda like Don Blake.
Dargo Ktor is… something. I have no idea what the hell what. Apparently the Rogue thing was not the 616 and there’s some dispute as to whether Rogue doing so is canonical. Although if freaking Awesome Andy can do it…
“Either they make robots tough in the 616 or those dwarves are serious rules lawyers”
I know the sentence wasn’t meant this way, but you had just referred to Awesome Android and I thought, well, Awesome Andy did work in a law office.
Surely Batman could pick it up if needed??? Not saying he has but what would disqualify him? Dr Strange is probably powerful enough he could do it but really would not need to. Silver Surfer? Also already at that power level.