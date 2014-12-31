Britney Spears’ Little Sister Used A Knife To Break Up A Brawl At A Louisiana Pita Pit

12.31.14 2 Comments

You may remember Jamie Lynn Spears as the younger sister of Britney Spears and former Nickelodeon Zoey 101 star, until she got pregnant at age sixteen in 2007 and more or less left the public spotlight. Well, until last weekend. The younger Spears sister was involved in an altercation at a Pita Pit in Hammond, Louisiana after someone reportedly attacked a friend she was with during a late night food run. According to TMZ:

Cops tell us Jamie’s friend got clocked with a bottle. That’s when Jamie went all “Saving Private Ryan” … dragging her friend to safety. Our Spears sources say Jamie pulled her behind the sandwich counter — then grabbed a long serrated bread knife and started waving it around to stop the fight.

We’re told that did the job. Police showed up, but Jamie’s friend didn’t want to press charges … so no one got arrested.

No word on what caused the brawl, but if I had to guess it would be that someone hogged all the tzatziki sauce. Ain’t nobody get between a woman and her tzatziki sauce.

