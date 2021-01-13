With all of the turmoil happening in Washington due to the fallout from Donald Trump’s attempted coup, it takes a pretty extraordinary event to burst through the social media chatter right now. Well, Bruce Willis pulled it off after the actor was photographed shopping inside a Los Angeles Rite-Aid without a mask on. The city is being ravaged by the pandemic to the point where frontline workers are being encouraged to wear masks inside their own homes, so it was an especially notable faux pas when a bare-faced Willis was spotted, which reportedly caused him to be ejected from the store.

After being lambasted on Twitter, the Die Hard actor has since owned up to his mistake and issued an apology. “It was an error in judgment,” Willis told PEOPLE. “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.” The incident was first reported by Page Six along with a photo of a maskless Willis who was asked to leave the store by a Rite-Aid employee:

The spy says people inside the store became upset that Willis, 65, wasn’t wearing a mask — despite having a bandanna tied around his neck, which he could have easily pulled up. We’re told the “Die Hard” star, who was photographed at the store without a mask on, walked away without making his purchase.

Besides the fact that wearing a mask is the right thing to do during an unprecedented pandemic, you’d think Willis might be more than willing to mask up after 12 Monkeys director Terry Gilliam recently said something unflattering about the actor’s mouth. Willis either hasn’t heard about Gilliam’s recent comments, or he isn’t the self-conscious type.

(Via PEOPLE)