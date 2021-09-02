Getty Image
Candace Owens, Who Called COVID A ‘Political Scam,’ Is Not Getting Any Sympathy After Claiming She Was Denied A COVID Test

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is usually feuding with pop stars, including Harry Styles, Demi Lovato, and Cardi B (who infamously once said, “I gave that bitch 2 million followers”), but lately, her ire has been directed elsewhere: the coronavirus.

She proudly tweeted that she’s unvaccinated while referring to herself as a “scientific marvel,” frequently rails against mask mandates, and labeled the vaccine “pure evil.” But Owens is apparently worried enough about catching COVID (which she called a “communist attempt to kill the middle class” and “the greatest political scam in the history of the world”) that she went to get tested — and got denied.

Owens tweeted that she “just received an e-mail from a Covid testing facility that they are REFUSING to administer a test to me because they don’t like my politics.” The email, which the Daily Beast identifies as being from Colorado-based lab owner Suzanna Lee, reads, “I’ve just learned of this testing request and as the owner of this business am going to refuse this booking and deny service. We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing, and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations.” It continues:

“My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected. It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you”

Here’s the full message:

If Owens was hoping to garner sympathy, her plan backfired:

(Via the Daily Beast)

