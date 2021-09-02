Conservative commentator Candace Owens is usually feuding with pop stars, including Harry Styles, Demi Lovato, and Cardi B (who infamously once said, “I gave that bitch 2 million followers”), but lately, her ire has been directed elsewhere: the coronavirus.

She proudly tweeted that she’s unvaccinated while referring to herself as a “scientific marvel,” frequently rails against mask mandates, and labeled the vaccine “pure evil.” But Owens is apparently worried enough about catching COVID (which she called a “communist attempt to kill the middle class” and “the greatest political scam in the history of the world”) that she went to get tested — and got denied.

Owens tweeted that she “just received an e-mail from a Covid testing facility that they are REFUSING to administer a test to me because they don’t like my politics.” The email, which the Daily Beast identifies as being from Colorado-based lab owner Suzanna Lee, reads, “I’ve just learned of this testing request and as the owner of this business am going to refuse this booking and deny service. We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing, and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations.” It continues:

“My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected. It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you”

Here’s the full message:

Candace Owens was denied service by the owner of a privately owned COVID testing center “It would be unfair to [my team] and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you” pic.twitter.com/RuIlvPaDtk — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 2, 2021

If Owens was hoping to garner sympathy, her plan backfired:

Candace Owens: “Racism is dead and COVID is a hoax.”

Also Candace Owens: “I was denied a COVID test because I’m black.” — Sam Stitches (@SammiStitches) September 2, 2021

Candace Owens wasn't judged by the color of her skin but by the content of her character. https://t.co/9Cvhakr0lI — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) September 2, 2021

BREAKING: A Colorado clinic DENIES a COVID test to Trumper Candace Owens, telling her that they “cannot support anyone who has helped make the pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, discouraging masks, and dissuading” vaccinations. RT IF YOU SUPPORT THE CLINIC’S DECISION! — Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) September 2, 2021

Candace Owens tried to book a covid test (which is confusing, considering that Owens calls the coronavirus a hoax), the owner of the private testing center denied her request in the attatched email. It's awesome. pic.twitter.com/yYVifQAnj0 — Conservatives Posting Their L’s (@ConsPostingLs) September 2, 2021

Candace Owens is a perfect example of the right wing mentality: Complain about everyone else having a victim mentality or being a snowflake, until your actions and words come back to bite you in the a$$…then make yourself out to be the victim. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) September 2, 2021

Not sure if Candace Owens has the rona but for everyone’s safety can she quarantine for 75 years with no electronics please. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 2, 2021

poor candace, always the victim of things she says don't exist, i guess she really is a republican. https://t.co/wmhivtftLV — ray aboody's confiscated profile (@RayAboody) September 2, 2021

I’m confused. She pulled out of 2 events because she said she was sick. Then claimed she wasn’t sick and was on vacation in Aspen. Now she’s trying to get a test for something she says is fake? 🤔 https://t.co/i0h3zl4kRB — Snark Queen Bee 🤬🛎 (@SnarkQueenBee) September 2, 2021

(((It's not because they are racist, it's because you are awful))) If I ever get Covid, I hope I can recover in a multi-million dollar house in Aspen like Candace. https://t.co/Q4pDr7PIsR — Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) September 2, 2021

(Via the Daily Beast)