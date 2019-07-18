Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

On Wednesday, the upcoming Cats movie dropped not a trailer but a behind-the-scenes featurette hyping up the already hotly anticipated project by Les Misérables director Tom Hooper. The big-screen adaptation stars some of the biggest names in film and music, including Jennifer Hudson, Taylor Swift, Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench, Idris Elba, James Corden, and Rebel Wilson, all of whom acted out their scenes on camera and were then digitally altered to give them a full fur coat onscreen.

And just in case anyone had the illusion that a film in which A-listers prance around like felines is not 100 percent serious business, the featurette is here to change that.

The seriousness of the Cats Look Inside video. The underscoring. The sound bites about the meaning of performance. Idris Elba saying “for the cat perspective —“. I am blown away. My dreams are coming true — Natalie Walker (@nwalks) July 17, 2019

“I was cast in 1981,” explains Dench, of her history with the musical. “Just before we opened I snapped my Achilles tendon and I thought that was my history with Cats. But it turns out not to be.” Hudson, a newcomer, on the other hand, relayed that she “instantly I felt the pressure” when she first heard she was going to be in the film. “This musical is timeless,” added Swift.

The clip nearly turned into full satire, however, when Corden offered his own soundbite. “Tom’s pairing them with a kind of level of technology which I don’t think has ever been used before,” he said, incredulously. “These are people but they’re cats and this is kind of blowing my mind.”