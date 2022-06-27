Charlie Sheen was the loudest objector to his daughter joining OnlyFans, which is rich, considering literally everything we know about Charlie Sheen.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” the Two and a Half Men actor told Us Weekly about 18-year-old Sami. “I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.” Sheen’s ex-wife and Sami’s mother, actress Denise Richards, had a more reasonable response, saying, “All I can do as a parent is guide her and trust her judgment, but she makes her own choices.” (The Wild Things star trusted her so much that she also joined OnlyFans.)

Since his initial comments, Sheen has apparently calmed down.

“Denise has illuminated a variety of salient points, that in my haste, I overlooked and dismissed,” he said in a statement to Us Weekly. “Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Sami Sheen is charging $19.99/month for a subscription to her OnlyFans, while access to Richards’ adult-friendly content will set you back $25/month. Or better yet, subscribe to someone who isn’t a millionaire and/or related to a millionaire.

