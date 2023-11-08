Charlie Sheen is now on good terms with Two and a Half Men creator Chuck Lorre after the two had a very public falling out. The sitcom star has also made up with his daughter, Sami, who he criticized for joining OnlyFans.

“She is 18 years old now and living with her mother,” Sheen said last year, referring to his ex-wife Denise Richards. “I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative, and not sacrifice her integrity.” But now, according to Richards, he’s “changed his tune.”

“When she first did OnlyFans he was not happy and I think was public about it, which she didn’t appreciate and he’s changed his tune,” she said on Bethenny Frankel’s Just B podcast, according to BuzzFeed. “He changed his tune when she bought a Mercedes and moved into a house so maybe he was like, maybe this ain’t so bad after all!” It’s unclear how much Sheen makes from her OnlyFans account, but some creators are earning millions every month.

Sami isn’t the only member of the Sheen/Richards family on OnlyFans: her mother joined the platform last year. “When Wild Things came out, it was a very positive movie for my career, but I’m sure a lot of people had a personal opinion, too. Then after that, you’re perceived as a sex symbol, and the things you do are perceived [as] sexual,” the former Bond Girl told Bustle. “So that’s why I wanted to join OnlyFans, because I was like, who cares?”

It sounds like Richard, not Sheen, is the one who is #winning (this joke brought to you by the year 2011).

