Is Chelsea Manning Grimes’ Post-Elon Musk Rebound? Maybe!

Yesterday, the world learned that Canadian hyper-pop singer Grimes had a second child with ex-boyfriend Elon Musk, in December. She also revealed information about her upcoming album and projects, but everyone was focused on the whole “second baby” thing.

Grimes (real name Claire Elise Boucher) confirmed that she and Musk are broken up, but still co-parenting and “best friends.” The internet was confused and intrigued, as they always are with Grimes and Musk, but that was quickly overshadowed by today’s news: that Grimes and Chelsea Manning are allegedly dating.

Consider the following evidence: Manning, known for her activism and whistleblowing, has been liking and replying to a series of tweets about Grimes. When streamer Hasan Piker asked if Grimes would come on their Twitch stream, Grimes responded that she kept postponing because she wasn’t in LA. Manning simply responded with “vouch” implying that the two were definitely in contact, and perhaps together when Grimes kept rescheduling.

While neither party has confirmed the news, a source has told Page Six that the two are getting serious and have “U-Hauled it” which is a common stereotype that basically means they moved in together after a short amount of time.

Grimes has been known for her, uh, confusing political stances, and on-again-off-again relationship with one of the richest men in the world. Manning has also been known for speaking out against politicians, so perhaps it will work? It’s all so very confusing. This is the world right now.

The singer has since tweeted that she won’t be doing any more traditional press as she wants her life to remain as private as it can, despite being associated with both a billionaire and a prominent social media activist. We must let her music speak for itself. Though nobody can really tell what that’s about, either.