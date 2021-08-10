Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announcing that they tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11, 2020, was the day many Americans (although not enough…) started taking the coronavirus seriously. The Oscar-winning actor said that he had “crippling body aches” and that he was “fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes,” so a rational person might assume that Chet Hanks, the couple’s son, would be sympathetic to what they went through and be pro-vaccine.

Counterpoint: there is nothing rational about the former-Chet Haze.

The video posted to Hanks’ Instagram account started promisingly enough, with the rapper saying, “I’ve been on the fence about this for awhile, that’s why I never spoke on it, but with the amount of people I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say I got the vaccine, I think everybody should. It’s really important that we all do this.” Then came the turn.

“I suggest to all my followers, you guys, set an appointment and get the vaccine first thing… PSYCH. Bitch! If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it! I never had COVID. Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherf*cking needle! It’s the motherf*cking flu. Get over it, OK?”

Hanks, who appeared to be screaming at his phone from a gas station, also advised his followers, “If you’re sick, stay inside.” That’s good advice! Even better advice: get the dang vaccine. Otherwise, you’ll be spending your “White Boy Summer” in the ICU.