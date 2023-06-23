Chris Christie showed he isn’t afraid to go into the lion’s den and call out Donald Trump in front of his biggest supporters. The former New Jersey governor is running for president, but unlike most of candidates in the Republican primary, Christie hasn’t shied away from hurling insults at Trump like “loser” and “petulant child.”

Christie’s latest slam on Trump took place at the Faith and Freedom Coalition Conference on Friday, which is a bold move considering Trump’s practically unwavering support amongst religious conservatives.

“He’s let us down because he’s been unwilling to take responsibility for any of the mistakes that were made, any of the faults that he has, and any of the things that he’s done,” Christie told the crowd. “And that is not leadership, everybody. That is a failure of leadership.”

However, the MAGA crowd clearly wasn’t in the mood for the attacks on Trump. Large portions of the audience started to boo Christie, who gave it right back to them.

Christie: I’m running because Trump let us down… You can boo all you want. pic.twitter.com/BdvFQVd9jA — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2023

“You can boo all you want!” a defiant Christie shot back. “But here’s the thing: Our faith teaches us that people have to take responsibility for what they do, people have to stand up and take accountability for what they do!”

Interestingly, Christie did exactly what Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough wishes more Republicans would do.

“They’re scared to be leaders,” Scarborough said about GOP politicians. “They’re scared to stand up in a town hall meeting and tell people something that people may not want to hear; keep their head down and continue telling them that. They’ll be surprised if they do that, what happens, but they never take that chance.”

Well, Christie did it, and what happened was lots of booing.

