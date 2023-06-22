Donald Trump’s rapid fall from grace has seen him go from the GOP’s number-one boy to the preferred punching bag of every of-the-moment Republican presidential candidate — and now Chris Christie’s taking a swing.

The former governor of New Jersey went on Fox News Wednesday morning to bash his one-time pal, dragging him for comments he made in a recent interview with Fox News correspondent Bret Baier. In that two-part sit-down, Trump claimed it wouldn’t “be fair” to him if he was expected to get up on stage and debate rivals whose polling numbers were drastically lower than his. “Why would I allow people at 1 or 2 percent to be hitting me with questions all night,” he asked Baier during their chat.

Well, Christie is one of those single-digit percenters and now he’s calling out Trump for being a yellow orange-bellied coward.

“Oh, it’s not fair. Poor Donald Trump,” Christie said, mocking the former president to host Brian Kilmeade. “The guy who says that he’s the toughest person to lead this country doesn’t want to get up in front of Republican primary voters and defend his record, and make a case for the future of America?”

Christie went on to explain his position, saying he believes every Republican primary voter deserves to see every candidate who qualifies up on stage being asked tough questions about how they intend to govern the country.

“He thinks he should just default to the nomination?” Christie asked. “I don’t think so.”

Personally, we’d love to see Christie, Trump, and the easily-triggered Governor Ron DeSantis go at it like 5 year-olds on the playground fighting over who gets to sit atop the Monkey Bars tower, but maybe that’s just us.

Watch the full clip below: