Chris Christie has spent the last two months relentlessly hammering Donald Trump, his longtime pal, with whom he’s very much on the outs. Trump has responded with jokes about his weight. That’s what he did on Tuesday during a New Hampshire rally that was chaotic even for him. But the former New Jersey governor isn’t letting that one slide either.

If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face. pic.twitter.com/Zyuh6GVgVh — Chris Christie (@GovChristie) August 9, 2023

During the rally, Trump made a reference to Christie, one of many, many people who once worked for him who now hates his guts. “He’s eating right now, he can’t be bothered,” Trump joked.

As the crowd reacted wildly, Trump pointed to one person and told them, “Sir, please do not call him a fat pig.” As the crowd laughed, he added, “That’s very disrespectful. Don’t call him. See, I’m, I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig. You can’t, you can’t do that. So now, because you’re not allowed to do that, and therefore we’re not gonna do it, ok? We want to be very civil, right?”

Later that day, Christie posted the video on Twitter alongside the caption, “If you had the guts you would show up to the debate and say it to my face.”

Trump has vowed not to take part in the GOP primary debates, ostensibly because he’s already killing it in the polls. Others have speculated it’s because he doesn’t to be called out by his rivals. Of course, pretty much none of his rivals have taken a hard stand against him aside from Christie. Even Mike Pence, Trump’s former veep, has kept his criticisms on the mild side, and the big guy almost got him killed.

It would be something, though, if Trump showed up and Christie spent the entire time railing on him. Perhaps having an old friend who knows you way too well basically call you a pussy on national television might make even him snap. But he’s not going to do that because Christie’s probably got his number.

(Via Mediaite)