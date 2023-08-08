Looking like the democracy-opposed, glazed donut he is, Donald Trump gave another bizarre speech to a crowd of MAGA supporters in which he both dragged and defended his political frenemy, Chris Christie.

Trump jumbled some words together for voters in New Hampshire before someone shouted a question about Christie’s 2024 presidential run. Trump then joked that Christie was “eating right now” and so “he can’t be bothered.” The two men have traded jabs about each other’s weight since Christie announced his presidential campaign earlier this summer but it’s almost always been Trump throwing the first punch.

Which is what makes what happened next during his speech so strange.

After earning some laughs at Christie’s expense, a fan shouted an insult directed towards the former New Jersey governor, and Trump pretended to switch course. Addressing a man in the crowd, Trump followed up his eating comments by saying, “Sir, please do not call him a fat pig. I’m trying to be nice. Don’t call him a fat pig.” When Trump’s supporters began to question why they should censor their fat-shaming instincts, he offered this reasoning, “You can’t do that. You’re not allowed to do that and therefore, we’re not going to do it. We wanna be very civil, right?” he said while chuckling to himself.

Trump: Christie is eating right now, he can’t be bothered. Sir, do not call him a fat pig pic.twitter.com/urrfzIGgkv — Acyn (@Acyn) August 8, 2023

Ah yes, Donald Trump, a beacon of civility in these dark times. In all seriousness, someone should check on old Donny — sweating that much outside of physical exercise can’t be an indicator of good health.