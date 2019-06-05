Marvel Entertainment

Turns out the stars of the MCU are actual superheroes. Less than 24 hours after Robert Downey Jr. boasted that he would be trying to actually save the world, Tony Stark-style, Chris Evans — a.k.a. the former Steve Rogers, a.k.a. Captain America, a.k.a. the Avenger with the best posterior — issued some words, caught by The Hollywood Reporter, for the small group of men who proposed a “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston this summer. They were not positive.

Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!! Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose?? https://t.co/gaBWtq2PaL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 5, 2019

“Wow! Cool initiative, fellas!!” Evans tweeted, only to reveal those double exclamation points were, alas, not sincere. “Just a thought, instead of ‘Straight Pride’ parade, how about this: The ‘desperately trying to bury our own gay thoughts by being homophobic because no one taught us how to access our emotions as children’ parade? Whatta ya think? Too on the nose??”

News of the parade’s existence broke Tuesday, which reportedly happened after the organizers threatened the city of Boston with a “discrimination complaint” if they didn’t allow it to happen. The event was quickly mocked by a large chunk of social media, perhaps none so eloquent, or unexpected, as this tweet from the band Smash Mouth.

Straight Pride Parade????? FUCK OFF!!!!!!!! — Smash Mouth (@smashmouth) June 4, 2019

Evans has never shied away from treading into political commentary, going after the likes of Steve Bannon and our sitting president, all the while remaining unconcerned with what that might do to ticket sales, which has clearly turned out to be nada. Now that he never has to don a blue costume or pick up a heavy metallic shield again, he’s probably going to extra-not hold back.

