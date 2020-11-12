Marvel
Viral

Chris Evans Took A Fine-Tuned Swing At Trump’s Four Seasons Landscaping Debacle

TwitterFilm/TV Editor

For reasons that still don’t make sense, the Trump campaign decided to hold a post-election Philly press conference (to spread more baseless claims of voter fraud) at a landscaping company that’s sandwiched in between a sex shop and a crematorium. The Four Seasons Total Landscaping company is now doing crazy merch sales (and good for them) while the sex shop next door is fielding calls for Rudy Giuliani, and there are somehow VR furries involved, and 2020 is growing no less weird.

In the aftermath, Trump has apparently decided to ignore the pandemic while sulking and raging inside the White House and (falsely) insisting that he won the election. And of course, a great many of Trump’s recent tweets are being slapped with Twitter misinformation warnings, but that hasn’t deterred him from further election lies. Well, Captain America has had enough of these shenanigans. In response to Trump’s tweeting out of OANN’s conspiracy fuel, Chris Evans responded with a sharp jab at the sitting president and his Four Seasons mess: “It’s over. You lost. If you don’t like it, take it all the way to the Supreme Courtyard Marriott.”

Simple, effective, clever, and brutal. People pretty much lost it.

In 2020, we gotta find all the humor we can. Thank you for your service, Cap.

×