For reasons that still don’t make sense, the Trump campaign decided to hold a post-election Philly press conference (to spread more baseless claims of voter fraud) at a landscaping company that’s sandwiched in between a sex shop and a crematorium. The Four Seasons Total Landscaping company is now doing crazy merch sales (and good for them) while the sex shop next door is fielding calls for Rudy Giuliani, and there are somehow VR furries involved, and 2020 is growing no less weird.

In the aftermath, Trump has apparently decided to ignore the pandemic while sulking and raging inside the White House and (falsely) insisting that he won the election. And of course, a great many of Trump’s recent tweets are being slapped with Twitter misinformation warnings, but that hasn’t deterred him from further election lies. Well, Captain America has had enough of these shenanigans. In response to Trump’s tweeting out of OANN’s conspiracy fuel, Chris Evans responded with a sharp jab at the sitting president and his Four Seasons mess: “It’s over. You lost. If you don’t like it, take it all the way to the Supreme Courtyard Marriott.”

It’s over. You lost. If you don’t like it, take it all the way to the Supreme Courtyard Marriott. https://t.co/pykaqh7Qv4 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2020

Simple, effective, clever, and brutal. People pretty much lost it.

Supreme Courtyard Marriott 😂😂😂 Bang take that @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/YeCsNe5Q2m — Leon M. Tails Prower (@Big_Evil6) November 12, 2020

LRT “Take it to the Supreme Courtyard Marriott” will be taking up real estate in my brain for a while – ok @ChrisEvans 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AJ3AwK3Qsu — Rebecca Theodore-Vachon (@FilmFatale_NYC) November 12, 2020

"Supreme Courtyard Marriott" Captain American has spoken!#americasass pic.twitter.com/AshKeg0E3z — Biden is YOUR POTUS too! #FBR 🌊🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@Betsy_Manning) November 12, 2020

HE SAID SUPREME COURTYARD MARRIOTT!! IM SCREAMING https://t.co/GwvNTuPBwi — Bean-a (@beanskhaki) November 12, 2020

Rudy Giuliani has already contacted the Supreme Courtyard Marriott https://t.co/UNGwgW5F9Z pic.twitter.com/4TqVxa8qum — KeanoTheDog (@judgeyourself99) November 12, 2020

The Supreme Courtyard Marriott?! This actually made me laugh out loud. Oh my goodness….I want that on a shirt. LOL. 👏🏽 https://t.co/pE7ATRQvd6 — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) November 12, 2020

Chris Evans really said take it to the Supreme Courtyard Marriott 😭😭😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/hC9IsPTmF0 — 𝕭 (@brilopez__) November 12, 2020

In 2020, we gotta find all the humor we can. Thank you for your service, Cap.