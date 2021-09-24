After the internet nearly cracked in two reacting to the news that Chris Pratt will voice the classic Nintendo character Mario in an the animated film of the same name, the actor posted an Instagram video on Thursday night to officially confirm his casting and share his excitement at bringing the pixelated plumber to life.

In the odd video, Pratt shared an anecdote about playing the Super Mario Bros. arcade game at a laundromat near his house. According to Pratt, he never had a quarter on him, so he’d resort to stealing them from a nearby wishing well, which he now realizes may not have been the best move:

“That’s wild! It just dawned on me right now. The quarter I stole out of the wishing well to play Super Mario Bros. has come true that I get to be the voice of Mario. But I clearly stole someone else’s wish, so just waiting for that row of karma dominoes to come crashing down on me. But for now, it’s-a me, Mario.”

While dropping Mario’s classic catchphrase, Pratt notably did not use any sort of voice, which he says is still being worked on and fans will have to wait to hear it when it’s ready. He also did not respond to the thousands of internet reactions bouncing around, but just like the “Worst Chris” debacle, we’re sure he’ll jokingly acknowledge at some point down the… pipe. (Get it? Because he’s Mario.)

You can see Pratt’s full video below:

(Via Chris Pratt on Instagram)