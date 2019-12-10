Chrissy Teigen Had A Witty Response To Someone Who Told Her To ‘Cover Up’

Whether she’s theorizing on Jim and Pam’s relationship status, creating nicknames for Donald Trump, or making plans to eat pizza with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chrissy Teigen is very good at Twitter. But she also has an entertaining Instagram, especially when she replies to people who tell her to “cover up.” In one recent post, the cookbook author is with her three-year-old daughter, Luna, who appears to be fixing her mom’s lapel. “On set with my stylist,” she captioned it. Adorable! But all one follower could focus on was Teigen not wearing anything underneath her blazer. “Jesus cover up your daughter is right there,” the user commented, incurring Teigen’s clever wrath.

“She sucked it for months and doesn’t mind it much,” she wrote for her 26.9 million followers to see. And that’s the last anyone heard from *that* anonymous Instagram reply guy (don’t worry, there’s plenty more fish in that toxic sea).

Teigen also recently held an impromptu Reddit-style AMA on Twitter, where she fielded questions about getting over someone (“for me, it was to find the next someone”), her at-bat song if she was a baseball player (“Love on Top” by Beyoncé), and how celebrities get around airports. “There is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car,” she wrote, adding a self aware, “I know. I know.” Yet even private security can’t prevent flights to nowhere, as Teigen knows all too well. Celebs: they’re just like us!