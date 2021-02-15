Pretty much every brand has a social media team, attempting to make companies seem not only more human but also Good at Twitter, making jokes and participating in memes, just like everyone else. But sometimes they go too far. On Valentine’s Day, no less than CIA — perhaps inspired by a First Couple who actually clearly love each other — tried to get in on the action, with the agency’s Twitter account sending out their spin on a wink-wink “roses are red” poem. And that’s when one of the most secretive and scary wings of the American government learned what it’s like to get owned on Twitter.

It began innocently, with an attempt at a cute post: “Roses are red, violets are blue, happy Valentine’s Day, from the CIA to you!” Awww, the agency criticized for human rights violations, domestic wiretapping, and overseas malfeasance hopes you’re doing okay during this pandemic-era holiday! Alas, people didn’t take kindly to the controversial intelligence service trying to be cute.

Some simply thought it was weird.

Thank you CIA this is too cute https://t.co/ioAFkQe5zl — Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 14, 2021

Others did not take to it kindly.

we live in hell https://t.co/etouoJhmrg — Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru (@BethLynch2020) February 14, 2021

Many made jokes.

The CIA just wished me a happy Valentine's Day and I'm pretty sure that means I'm about to be kidnapped. — Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 14, 2021

The CIA wrote torture manuals for the fascist death squads it funded and armed in Latin America to overthrow democratically elected left-wing governments https://t.co/K2xXE62BxD — Emmy 2 Dope (@cannibality) February 14, 2021

me after tweeting “ur gay” at the cia: this one’s for mossadegh bitch — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) February 14, 2021

Roses are red

violets are blue

please be advised that this poem never happened https://t.co/wTYxDLreqM — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 14, 2021

But the most common way to respond was by quote-tweeting them with another “roses are red” poem,” but about their heinous history.

Roses are red

Violets are blue

The CIA illegally detained and tortured people at secret prisons during the Bush administration and nobody involved was ever prosecuted due to the complicity of the political establishment of both major parties. https://t.co/NtQPiRUbTZ — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 14, 2021

Roses are red

Violets are blue

These are the governments that the CIA overthrew: Syria 1949

Iran 1953

Guatemala 1954

Congo 1961

Iraq 1963

Brazil 1964

Chile 1973

Argentina 1976

Grenada 1983

Panama 1989

Venezuela 2002

Haiti 2004

Honduras 2009

Libya 2011

Paraguay 2012

Bolivia 2019 https://t.co/uGyl8UC0bp — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) February 14, 2021

Roses are red

Habits are hard to break

The world is still being punished

From your coup of Mo Mosaddegh https://t.co/zY2HHfJsXv — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 14, 2021

Roses are red

Violets are blue

The CIA has been behind

All South American coups — The Vaporwave Listener (@5five0oh4four) February 14, 2021

Roses are red

Violets are blue

I sued the CIA for this document

Now you can read it too https://t.co/iADYQQU3uQ pic.twitter.com/GgN1kR3u5z — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) February 15, 2021

Roses are red

State violence is blue

If you’ve got oil

The CIA will overthrow you https://t.co/rMbT3Do0Wy — Brook Hines💀$2000 = $2000 = math🖕 (@nashville_brook) February 14, 2021

Roses are Red

Violets are Blue

Abolish the CIA

Or they’ll coup you too https://t.co/7m6VBUL7m1 — Fiorella Isabel (@Fiorella_im) February 14, 2021

roses are red

whales swim in pods

i wish you hadn't funded

so many rightwing death squads https://t.co/b986gEBE87 — Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) February 14, 2021

Tombstones are gray,

The Cold War was trendy,

You installed Pinochet,

And murdered Allende. https://t.co/bPLc0lHTH8 — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 14, 2021

I denounce this coup of Valentine’s Day. https://t.co/cipEfuiDTr — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 14, 2021

In any case, it doesn’t appear a brand, if you will, has been this trolled since whatever’s been going on with Mr. Peanut during the pandemic.