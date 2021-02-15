Pretty much every brand has a social media team, attempting to make companies seem not only more human but also Good at Twitter, making jokes and participating in memes, just like everyone else. But sometimes they go too far. On Valentine’s Day, no less than CIA — perhaps inspired by a First Couple who actually clearly love each other — tried to get in on the action, with the agency’s Twitter account sending out their spin on a wink-wink “roses are red” poem. And that’s when one of the most secretive and scary wings of the American government learned what it’s like to get owned on Twitter.
— CIA (@CIA) February 14, 2021
It began innocently, with an attempt at a cute post: “Roses are red, violets are blue, happy Valentine’s Day, from the CIA to you!” Awww, the agency criticized for human rights violations, domestic wiretapping, and overseas malfeasance hopes you’re doing okay during this pandemic-era holiday! Alas, people didn’t take kindly to the controversial intelligence service trying to be cute.
Some simply thought it was weird.
Thank you CIA this is too cute https://t.co/ioAFkQe5zl
— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) February 14, 2021
Others did not take to it kindly.
we live in hell https://t.co/etouoJhmrg
— Polyamorous Tantric Sex Guru (@BethLynch2020) February 14, 2021
Many made jokes.
The CIA just wished me a happy Valentine's Day and I'm pretty sure that means I'm about to be kidnapped.
— Steve Hofstetter (@SteveHofstetter) February 14, 2021
The CIA wrote torture manuals for the fascist death squads it funded and armed in Latin America to overthrow democratically elected left-wing governments https://t.co/K2xXE62BxD
— Emmy 2 Dope (@cannibality) February 14, 2021
me after tweeting “ur gay” at the cia: this one’s for mossadegh bitch
— Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) February 14, 2021
Roses are red
violets are blue
please be advised that this poem never happened https://t.co/wTYxDLreqM
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 14, 2021
But the most common way to respond was by quote-tweeting them with another “roses are red” poem,” but about their heinous history.
Roses are red
Violets are blue
The CIA illegally detained and tortured people at secret prisons during the Bush administration and nobody involved was ever prosecuted due to the complicity of the political establishment of both major parties. https://t.co/NtQPiRUbTZ
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 14, 2021
Roses are red
Violets are blue
These are the governments that the CIA overthrew:
Syria 1949
Iran 1953
Guatemala 1954
Congo 1961
Iraq 1963
Brazil 1964
Chile 1973
Argentina 1976
Grenada 1983
Panama 1989
Venezuela 2002
Haiti 2004
Honduras 2009
Libya 2011
Paraguay 2012
Bolivia 2019 https://t.co/uGyl8UC0bp
— Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) February 14, 2021
Roses are red
Habits are hard to break
The world is still being punished
From your coup of Mo Mosaddegh https://t.co/zY2HHfJsXv
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) February 14, 2021
Roses are red
Violets are blue
The CIA has been behind
All South American coups
— The Vaporwave Listener (@5five0oh4four) February 14, 2021
Roses are red
Violets are blue
I sued the CIA for this document
Now you can read it too https://t.co/iADYQQU3uQ pic.twitter.com/GgN1kR3u5z
— Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) February 15, 2021
Roses are red
State violence is blue
If you’ve got oil
The CIA will overthrow you https://t.co/rMbT3Do0Wy
— Brook Hines💀$2000 = $2000 = math🖕 (@nashville_brook) February 14, 2021
Roses are Red
Violets are Blue
Abolish the CIA
Or they’ll coup you too https://t.co/7m6VBUL7m1
— Fiorella Isabel (@Fiorella_im) February 14, 2021
roses are red
whales swim in pods
i wish you hadn't funded
so many rightwing death squads https://t.co/b986gEBE87
— Julia Carrie Wong (@juliacarriew) February 14, 2021
Tombstones are gray,
The Cold War was trendy,
You installed Pinochet,
And murdered Allende. https://t.co/bPLc0lHTH8
— southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 14, 2021
Daffodils are yellow
Hellebores are black, https://t.co/kUAysqd8df pic.twitter.com/Y54z74HMmp
— Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) February 14, 2021
I denounce this coup of Valentine’s Day. https://t.co/cipEfuiDTr
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 14, 2021
In any case, it doesn’t appear a brand, if you will, has been this trolled since whatever’s been going on with Mr. Peanut during the pandemic.