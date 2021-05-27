Following a recent series of on-air spats between Meghan McCain and Joy Behar that eventually resulted in Whoopi Goldberg exploding on McCain and ABC News president Kim Godwin reportedly ordering an emergency meeting to calm things down, McCain’s mom, Cindy, has weighed in on her daughter’s shouting matches, and she’s not a fan.

While stopping by Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, Cindy was asked how she reacts when she sees her “tough cookie” of a daughter get into it with her co-hosts. After revealing that the family nickname for Meghan is “John McCain in a dress,” she said that she appreciates how Meghan “stands up for what she believes in,” even if Cindy doesn’t agree with some of Meghan’s views. But as for the recent spat of confrontations that required Whoopi to dress down Meghan, Cindy admits that it’s not too great to see for her as a mother. Via Mediaite:

“Yeah, from a mom – you teach your children to be polite and be nice to other people and all that kind of stuff, and it does make me cringe a little bit,” she admitted. “But again, it’s her job and it’s what she does, and it’s Whoopi’s job to keep the peace, so I understand everything that’s going on there. But as a mom, yeah, it does bother me a little bit.”

In Meghan’s defense, tensions have noticeably cooled this week on The View despite reports that Meghan allegedly stormed out of the emergency meeting on Monday. However, it’s anyone’s guess as to how long the peace will last.

(Via SiriusXM)