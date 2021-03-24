Who doesn’t love Mad Libs news? That is to say, the kind of news so random it seems to have conceived through a round of the fill-in-the-blank game, played with someone trying to make the sentences sound extra surreal. A couple weeks ago we had “Elizabeth Banks is directing a movie called Cocaine Bear.” More recently we had “Seth Rogen is playing Steven Spielberg’s uncle.” But this may beat them all: The guy who found shrimp in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch is married to the actress who played Topanga on Boy Meets World.

Let’s unpack a bit: Earlier on Tuesday, March 23, a man named Jensen Karp — a writer, comedian, and podcaster whose Twitter bio bears the words “Kanye Owes Me $300” — posted a most curious image, claiming that he’d found dried shrimp tails in his box of the popular breakfast cereal.

Ummmm @CTCSquares – why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

That wasn’t all: He also found some weird black items baked into certain squares, on top of shrimp tails. Thus began a real journey. Karp successfully got in contact with the cereal’s Twitter account, who claimed there was a perfectly sane explanation for all this. Unconvinced, he took it to a lab. It became a whole thing, and the whole ordeal was soon written about in The Washington Post.

Thing is, they buried if not the lede then a potential lede for another story, such as this one: The story mentions his wife, Danielle Fishel Karp. And soon people realized that’s the married name of one Danielle Fishel, aka Topanga, the main squeeze of Ben Savage’s Cory Matthews on the ‘90s squeaky clean teen favorite Boy Meets World.

OK, this Cinnamon Toast Crunch/shrimp tails story is wild, but we’re burying the lede here… DUDE’S MARRIED TO TOPANGA pic.twitter.com/Gc1YZZnCLt — Brian Stanley (@Perminisconious) March 24, 2021

People were shocked — perhaps as shocked to find weird dry shrimp tail things in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

finding out the cinnamon toast shrimp guy is married to Topanga from Boy Meets World is breaking me — abby govindan (@abbygov) March 24, 2021

The guy who apparently found shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch is married to Topanga. I’m very much enjoying all the sweet twists in this story. https://t.co/EaXYGCsoO4 pic.twitter.com/p7Ik5RktDX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) March 24, 2021

Guys. I just learned that shrimp tail Cinnamon Toast Crunch guy Jensen KARP is married to Topanga from Boy Meets World whose maiden name is FISHEL. — Jenna Golden (@jigolden) March 24, 2021

I think the wildest part of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch shrimp saga is that the dude who found the shrimp tails is married to the actress who played Topanga on Boy Meets World. That’s the part that I’m hung up on honestly. — Alexa Heinrich (she/her) (@HashtagHeyAlexa) March 23, 2021

Why is Topanga tren-…Oh, you gotta be kidding me.

This is ridiculous. — carolus texts (@carolustxt) March 24, 2021

There were Boy Meets World jokes.

“Topanga it’s the perfect plan I trick a cereal company into paying us millions” pic.twitter.com/61VUSNUmUr — chris murphy (@dropchrismurphy) March 23, 2021

Who knew Topanga would one day grow up to be Tony the Tiger, and take on her rivals at General Mills https://t.co/5SuBiokLAi pic.twitter.com/3O3901mm1q — Ben Wieder (@benbwieder) March 24, 2021

And plenty of people pointing out that this story makes for one seriously bizarre sentence.

Imagine saying “wow the shrimp cinnamon toast guy is married to Topanga” to any normal person — Chris Branch (@cbranch89) March 23, 2021