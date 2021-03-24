Hulu
Viral

The Guy Who Found Shrimp In His Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is Married To Topanga From ‘Boy Meets World,’ And People’s Minds Are Blown

by: Twitter

Who doesn’t love Mad Libs news? That is to say, the kind of news so random it seems to have conceived through a round of the fill-in-the-blank game, played with someone trying to make the sentences sound extra surreal. A couple weeks ago we had “Elizabeth Banks is directing a movie called Cocaine Bear.” More recently we had “Seth Rogen is playing Steven Spielberg’s uncle.” But this may beat them all: The guy who found shrimp in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch is married to the actress who played Topanga on Boy Meets World.

Let’s unpack a bit: Earlier on Tuesday, March 23, a man named Jensen Karp — a writer, comedian, and podcaster whose Twitter bio bears the words “Kanye Owes Me $300” — posted a most curious image, claiming that he’d found dried shrimp tails in his box of the popular breakfast cereal.

That wasn’t all: He also found some weird black items baked into certain squares, on top of shrimp tails. Thus began a real journey. Karp successfully got in contact with the cereal’s Twitter account, who claimed there was a perfectly sane explanation for all this. Unconvinced, he took it to a lab. It became a whole thing, and the whole ordeal was soon written about in The Washington Post.

Thing is, they buried if not the lede then a potential lede for another story, such as this one: The story mentions his wife, Danielle Fishel Karp. And soon people realized that’s the married name of one Danielle Fishel, aka Topanga, the main squeeze of Ben Savage’s Cory Matthews on the ‘90s squeaky clean teen favorite Boy Meets World.

People were shocked — perhaps as shocked to find weird dry shrimp tail things in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

There were Boy Meets World jokes.

And plenty of people pointing out that this story makes for one seriously bizarre sentence.

×