CNN’s Brianna Keilar Attempted To Defend A Report About Milk Prices That Left Everyone Scratching Their Heads

Sometimes a news report simply misses the mark. That appears to be the case with a CNN report from Brianna Keilar, who teamed up with correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro to deliver perplexing information. Keilar saw fit to tweet out a clip of this story as well, which really got the conversation rolling on social media. “A gallon of milk was $1.99. Now it’s $2.79. When you buy 12 gallons a week times four weeks, that’s a lot of money,” she tweeted. “@EvanMcS goes grocery shopping with the Stotlers and shows us how badly inflation is hitting the middle class.”

Hmm, that’s a confusing one. Presumably, this report meant to show how working class families are coping with inflation, but the particular example used was, well, off point. People had… questions. More specifically, people (regardless of party affiliation) wanted to know what this family could possibly be doing with 48 gallons of milk per month. Also, does anyone ever reasonably expect milk to only cost $1.99 per gallon (which hasn’t been the case in… over a decade? At least)?

And of course, the discourse would not be complete without a discussion of how much Joe Manchin’s Maserati must cost.

In response to the the fuss that this story caused, Keilar attempted to tweet about coupons with screenshots of milk from Walmart, and she continued but eventually gave up with a “never mind.”

Again, yes, a story simply misses the mark, but people will eventually forget about the milk controversy and pile onto something new.

