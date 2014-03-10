The Owners Of Ricky Bobby's Breastaurant Are Getting Sued

Ricky Bobby’s Sports Saloon and Restaurant is a fine Fort Worth establishment featuring a Nascar out front and scantily clad waitresses officially referred to as “the Smokin Hotties Crew.” Aptly dubbed a “breastarant” by the Dallas Observer (part of a trend), it seems pretty clearly inspired by Will Ferrell’s Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. Only the owners weren’t paying any licensing fees for it, because, as they put it:
James Watkins is with RCI Incorporated out of Houston, which owns the new restaurant. With the movie being trademarked and all, they can’t use direct quotes or anything from the movie, he says. But since proper names can’t be trademarked, they used it.
“It’s really just a play off things,” explains Watkins.
Whoa, easy on the legalese, chief, some of us speak English. In any case, Columbia Pictures went ahead and disagreed with them there, filing an 82-page lawsuit the gist of which was “F*ck you, pay me.”
Columbia calls the notion that proper names can’t be trademarked “erroneous.” Because of Talladega Nights‘ success, the name Ricky Bobby “has become uniquely identified with the Picture when used in association with NASCAR and professional motor sports.” Thus, the name is protected by copyright, at least when it’s paired with stock cars painted to look nearly identical to Will Ferrell’s car from the film; multiple displays featuring “If you ain’t first…,” which happens to be the first half of Ferrell’s catchphrase; and drinks like “Comin’ at Ya Like a Spider Monkey,” which the lawsuit describes as (an obvious reference to the Texas Ranger character’s notable line from the Picture, “Chip, I’m gonna come at you like a Spider Monkey.”) [DallasObserver]
I hope they win too. I’m just sick to death at the thought of a Will Ferrell movie being invoked for the purposes of crass commercialism.
Side note: Hey, remember when Amy Adams was in Talladega Nights?
But do they have a nacho cheese fountain and/or really thin pancakes on the menu?
If you’re gonna’ rip people off, really go for it.
Feel free to change the name to Bucky Larson’s, nobody will notice.
… or “Ricky Booby’s”.
I will never, ever forget that Amy Adams was in Talladega Nights.
Somewhat related story: My aunt worked at a non-profit daycare her entire career. At one point in the late eighties, they had some local artist paint things on the building, one of which was Mickey Mouse. Disney sent them a cease and desist shortly after and they had to get it painted over. Gotta love intellectual property law.
Thats where she first made me sprout. #neverforget
I’m withholding judgement until Buttockus weighs in on this.
I lack the power to post pictures here, but there’s a photo of something terrifying that looks like it wants to eat you on the tripadvisor site:
[www.tripadvisor.ca]
In short: this restaurant should be shut down before it kills someone.
I’m a little disappointed they went with “Breastaurant” as a term we should use. I would have gone with “Whore-gasbord.”
Fair. I’m partial to ResT&Aurant, because as much as I love T, we must also acknowledge the contributions of A.
Thats a fine dining ass-tablishment.
I remember thinking “god that actress is terrible” while watching Ricky Bobby, who knew Amy Adams would go on to lose several oscars?
She was brutal in that movie. By her third or fourth terrible motivational speech, people in my theater were yelling at the screen. And that is NOT something that usually happens at NASCAR movies.
I don’t think she was bad in the movie, she acted it the way it was intended to be. No one in that movie is supposed to come off as anything other than a cartoon of something real.
By her third or fourth terrible motivational speech, people in my theater were yelling at the screen. And that is NOT something that usually happens at NASCAR movies.
Of course not. The audience for a NASCAR movie is whiter than the Romneys.
No, no. I’ll throw myself out.
@Otto Man That’s not fair. The Romney’s have 100% more black people sitting at their dinner table than can be found in a NASCAR audience
I hope this gets works out in a way that let’s me eat at this place someday. My wife and I would crack up so hard. Just work out some small license fee and be happy.
Bizarro Stormy was one of my fave eps!
The review on their facebook page are FANTASTIC.
“(one star) Trying to book our Band there…They need a Top 40 country band…Havent heard one that plays what we do.”
“(one star) If you want to not have a conversation with your company and eat overly priced food that is not near what you break the bank to pay for..then enjoy…for me and mine it was a one time only experience I could have lived without…was not worth it at all..sorry guys”
“(one star) No stars. Terrible service. Drink service went …sweet tea (ordered unsweetened) unsweetened, sweet, unsweetened, sweet. Had to help the manager figure out the checks. Food was so so except for the steak. Two chances to get it in the neighborhood of medium, well done both times. And someone tried to break into our truck.. STAY AWAY”
“(one star) The staff is incredibly rude and out of line. I’ll never go to this place again. The Hispanic manager, or Asian I’m not sure, was completely out of line with my group who spent over$300. Never go here.”
“(five stars) Bianca was our waitress tonight and she rocked! The food was GREAT and our service was outstanding. We couldn’t ask for a better place to have our sons 18th birthday! The waitresses did a great job making his birthday fun! Thanks ladies for everything. Ask for Bianca if you ever have a party there! You’ll be glad you did!”
“(5 stars) Love Magician! Funny and versitle! There Tuesday and Friday nights – 6:00 – 9:00 P.M. Need Him EVERY night, plus the afternoons Saturdays and Sundays! He’s GREAT!– He also does baloon sculptures when the other baloon sculpturist/ face painter isn’t there on Friday nights! He’s the BEST! WOW! WOW! WOW!”
I’m curious what Bianca does. $10 bucks says she let someone feel her up
that newly minted 18 year old was a motor boatin sonofabitch.
I take no advice from anyone who can’t tell Asians and Hispanics apart.
I like to think the conversation started out like this:
“Listen up here Juan, these Gritty Titty Fritters are way overdone”
“Uh it’s ‘Huang’ actually”
“What? You gettin’ smart with me boy? That’s just what I said.”
“No you said ‘Juan’ sir.”
“God dammit!…”
The manager, who was of indistinguishable ethnicity but definitely some kind of not white (which should really tell you all you need to know about this establishment) didn’t act like he knew me and my like-minded friends were better than him.
I’ve been called the Love Magician in bed when I pulled a rabbit vibrator out of my ass! …uh… I mean her ass! Her ASS! Forget you read this!! (poof! comment disappears)
Inception mode: Just to find out that is just a TacoBell/KFC/Domino’s inside.
When you order no onions on your steak, you get onions on your steak. And the cobb salad comes with a rat.
All they have to do is paint over the first letter in everything. Icky Bobby’s sounds a lot cooler too.
They could alway go with a Mel Gibson theme. “Come on down to Sugar Tits, we won’t jew you on the price.”