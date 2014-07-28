Come Gather ‘Round And Watch A Cute Juggalette Twerk On A Severely Obese Juggalo

#Insane Clown Posse
07.28.14 4 years ago 18 Comments

I wasn’t one of the lucky few who got nine Tetanus shots and packed a week’s supply of Faygo to survive last year’s Gathering of the Juggalos. So I can only assume that an attractive Juggalette twerking on the lap of a morbidly obese Juggalo wouldn’t even rank in the top-ten of the weirdest things the Film Drunk crew saw. Until you consider the Gary Busey angle, that is.

The man’s name is Big LA. He is here at the Gathering of the Juggalos with Mike Busey (and the “Busey Beauties”), an Orlando-based full-service party organization headed up by the nephew of celebrated actor legendary madman Gary Busey. Together, Busey, Big LA and their beauties have been operating something of an outdoor stripclub here on the grounds. (Via)

Also:

[Three 6 Mafia’s] DJ Paul, who shot the video, is in the mix because, in addition to performing at the Gathering this year, he is selling his own “DJ Paul’s On Errthang All Purpose Seasoning” and BBQ sauce.

I need Morgan Freeman to narrate both of those paragraphs.

Via New Times Broward-Palm Beach

