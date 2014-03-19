Comics Of Note, March 19th

It’s a slightly light week this week, but there’s plenty of great stuff on the stands. Here’s a look at books from DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, Boom!, IDW Publishing, Valiant, and Archie.

American Vampire: Second Cycle #1

Scott Snyder and Rafael Albuquerque are back on their beloved Vertigo horror book, and little has changed, either in terms of quality or in terms of where the plot picks up. Snyder and Albuquerque love digging into the dark side of the US, and this makes for a fascinating start to the next volume. Highly recommended.

Daredevil #1

Mark Waid and Chris Samnee kick off a new arc for The Man Without Fear in a new location. Waid is, of course, always great, but Samnee really delivers here with clever layouts and some stunningly dynamic art. Highly recommended.

Sovereign #1

When you’re making a high fantasy comic, it’s important not to get caught up in the details. World building is a good thing, of course, but the world needs to come naturally; otherwise, you have no idea what the hell is going on in the book. So it is with Sovereign, Chris Roberson and Paul Maybury’s comic. It’s so rife with jargon, and it juggles three plotlines, that it’s difficult for the plot to get traction and mostly you find yourself wondering why you should care. It’s not a bad book, and it’s got promise, but one hopes that it focuses less on telling us about religions and more about what’s actually happening.

The Witcher #1

Paul Tobin and Joe Quiero turn a video game that’s not exactly well-known for its story into a moody, clever, surreal horror tale. Dark Horse excels at horror, of course, but among their offerings, this stands out particularly, especially with Quiero’s clear but shadowy artwork. Highly recommended.

Buffy: Season 10 #1

Christos Gage and Rebekah Isaacs… well, you can read the title. It’s a fun enough read, but one can’t help feeling this particular dead horse has been a bit thoroughly beaten. Pre-pubescent Giles is highly entertaining, though. A fun read for fans, albeit few others.

Clockwork Angels #1

Kevin J. Anderson and Nick Robles turn a Rush album into a comic book. It’s… pretty much as goofy as it sounds, although Robles has a nice steampunk vibe built into the book about a repressed society and the young man who breaks out of it. It does stand on its own as a story, even if it is exactly what you’d expect from the phrase “Rush album turned into a comic book.”

Revolutionary War: Warheads

Marvel’s tour of its British heroes wraps up with a visit to the Warheads. Despite the title, this is largely tying together the plot of the last six books to lead into the finale. Which will feature all of Britain’s superheroes fighting an eldritch horror. Hey, sounds like a good time to us.

Harbinger: Bleeding Monk #0

Joshua Dysart reveals the origin of that creepy monk that hangs around the Harbinger Foundation, with the help of Khari Evans, Mico Suayan, Stephen Segovia and Lewis LaRosa. And you actually feel bad for the ageless, bleeding monk; he may not be a nice guy, but he doesn’t deserve what he gets. Mostly for Harbinger fans, but a well-done book nonetheless.