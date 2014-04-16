Comics Of Note, April 16th

It’s a busy week in comics! Here’s a look at this week’s releases from DC, Marvel, Image, Dark Horse, Valiant, Boom!, IDW, Dynamite, and Amigo Comics.
Sinestro #1
The most feared Yellow Lantern gets his own ongoing and… well, honestly, it doesn’t hold up as well compared to Cullen Bunn’s other supervillain book over at the House of Ideas. Dale Eaglesham does good, if conventional, work, and Sinestro is well-characterized, but overall, it’s a fairly standard launch and largely for fans of the villain.
Hulk #1
Hulk is the strongest one there is. We all know this. And Banner is one of the smartest men on the planet. But what happens when you take one of those factors out of the equation? That’s the premise of Mark Waid’s relaunch, and it really has to be read to be believed, especially with Mark Bagley pitching in on art. Highly recommended.
Ultimate FF #1
Honestly, this book is worth picking up for the last panel alone. Joshua Hale Fialkov picks up the Future Foundation after the Ultimate reboot, and it’s fairly entertaining, with fun, solid art from Mario Guevara. If you want a different spin on Marvel, this will be a good place to start.
Star Mage #1
Pulp SF and high fantasy collide in this book from J.C. De La Torre and Ray Dillon. Truthfully, the book’s a bit clunky and somewhat cliche in a few respects; De La Torre spends the last few pages dumping a lot of exposition on us. But Dillon’s art, albeit casting the characters a little young, does manage to keep things moving.
Translucid #1
To be honest, it’s not really clear, at first, what Chondra Echert and Claudio Sanchez are up to with their script and how the two seemingly disparate stories tie together. One suspects we’ll need to get the rest of the book for it to come into focus. Still, it’s well-done superhero action, and Daniel Bayliss’ artwork is top-notch.
Solar: Man Of The Atom #1
Dynamite’s revival of their Gold Key licenses continues! Frank Barbiere actually thinks out Solar pretty well as a character; there’s a great moment early on where he defeats a bank robber in the cleverest way possible. Then, of course, it all goes to hell. Joe Bennett’s art is precise and creative, perfect for the book. It’s not Turok just yet, but it is worth a read.
Ghost Wolf #1
Can’t get enough Conan? This book has you covered. El Torres’ script and Siku’s art combine to essentially make this feel like a barbarian comic from the ’90s. It’s a bit purple and full of itself, but it’s amusing enough, and might be a good buy for barbarian fans.
The X-Files Annual 2014
Frank Spotnitz returns, with a little help, to the definitive SF series of the ’90s. Honestly, the story itself is very much like an old-fashioned X-Files episode, and that’s not a bad thing. That said, Stuart Sayger, while it’s clear why he was chosen, shows that caricature is not his strong suit as an artist. His moody and effective style is derailed almost completely by having to cartoon real-life actors. The back-up story Nightmare, with art from Andrew Currie and script by Dave Sim, is a far stranger and dream-like story, and certainly an interesting, oddball sideline. Only fans will view this as worth the eight bucks, but it’s at least a treat for those who love the series.
What, no comment on the big end to Superior Spider-Man?
To be frank, I’m deeply disappointed at the characterization cop-out that’s been Goblin Nation, and I didn’t get review copies, so…
The entire plotline being summed up by Miguel as “just stupid enough to be right” says it all.
I was going to grab it at my local shop and then use the digital code and then sell it to a secondhand shop if for no other reason than to see how poorly Slott handled Peter’s return.
Just read it. Enjoyed it and thought it wrapped up Superior well. Although, right now, I still believe MJ and Peter will get back together and for good. Or at least she sees Mayday during Spider-Verse and realizes she and Peter are meant to be together.
@tetrisdork I read it, mostly to be up on it, but I wish they’d sacked up and kept Otto. I’d even be willing to have a Spider-Clone or Creeper type situation.
@Dan Seitz Yeah, I want Otto to be kept as a Spider-Man of some sort. Then again, I knew SpOck would not last forever, even when he kicked Peter back in #9. And now, I’m curious to figure out what happens to Anna Maria.
BATMAN #30
BATMAN ETERNAL #2
X-FORCE #3
GOD IS DEAD #11
ROVER RED CHARLIE #5
Since the “Grayson” thread from yesterday is kinda dead, I’ll ask here. The public unmasking of Dick Grayson is news to me, so I’m wondering how DC addressed this in-universe…
Revealing Dick Grayson is Nightwing/Former Robin…doesn’t that immediately “out” like 60% of the Bat-Family?
The unmasking was from Forever Evil. The fallout has yet to be addressed since that miniseries isn’t even done yet.
Solar: man of the vitruvian Da Vinci knockoff. Or something.
I’m shocked that such a strange, thought provoking image is a rip off of some crusty old 15th century drawing by a nobody. My faith in artistic interpretation is irrevocably shaken.
I’ve never heard anyone mention Mark Bagley’s art as a selling point for a book. What makes this week different? Did he finish the first 8 pages while taking a piss? I don’t read comics anymore but I remember he was reportedly very fast but never did anything that didn’t look rushed and sloppy to me. There’s virtue in getting a book out fast, especially with how prevalent delays are in the industry, but I’d rather wait half a year to get 12 gorgeous and insanely detailed pages out of Quitely than read an on-time monthly where the artist’s creative input begins and ends at, “draw exactly what the script says in a series of rectangles and the occasional square. Also make sure everyone’s faces look the same.”
Bagley’s never going to be mistaken for Steve Ditko, but he’s consistent, and frankly, you read as many comics as I do and that becomes appealing.
@Dan Seitz I think that’s why I do not hate Salvador Larroca and like him as an artist. Sure, he photorefs a lot (some say to the point of tracing), but 1) he drew all of Matt Fraction’s Invincible Iron Man run save for the Annual, and that crap is rare in today’s comics, and 2) his faces look normal and don’t make me want to stab my eyes out like Greg Land’s.
Also, to elaborate on why Bagley gets mentioned as a selling point, he did co-create Ultimate Spider-Man.
So, my comics this week…
-Superior Spider-Man #31
-Ultimate FF #1
-Harley Quinn #5
-X-O Manowar #24
-X-Force #3
-Wonder Woman #30
-Uncanny X-Men #20
-Supergirl #30
-Ms. Marvel #3
-Amazing X-Men #6
Besides Superior (my comments are at the top), I did read Ultimate FF. It is the only Ultimate book I’m really interested in, and I am glad that it is off to a decent start. Did not expect him to show up, but I hope the guy I was expecting to show up at the end shows up soon… (treading lightly on spoilers)
To be fair, re: UFF #1, the title is a spoiler.
Loved Ms. Marvel: Really well done book.
I’m interested in how they are going to explain how he came back, since, well, dead is supposed to be dead in the Ultimate Universe. That, and to be honest, I’m not that well-versed in the Ultimate Universe. I looked at the books and even read some from time-to-time (Spider-Men, Cataclysm), but UFF is the first Ultimate comic (besides the early trades) that I’ve bought in a long time.
Was wondering if MoonKnight is worth checking out.
so much yes.
Absolutely. Both of the first two issues are standalone stories and very accessible.