‘Community’ Fans Finally Spotted The Donald Glover Easter Egg In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

The below image is from the first Amazing Spider-Man movie starring Andrew Garfield as the neighborhood web-slinger (despite the internet’s #Donald4Spiderman campaign pushing for Donald Glover to be considered for the role).
It’s only fitting that the week Donald Glover finally gets to play Spider-Man in some capacity, Community fans also piece together that the hinted-at Donald Glover easter egg is in fact not a Childish Gambino poster Peter Parker has hanging in his room.
Yay Sony synergy!
Via r/Community
Wait, people are “just now” discovering this? I saw it there when it was in theaters, because people specifically said “look for the Donald glover Easter egg.”
@wreckless – Just google “Donald glover spider man easter egg”, and set the time frame for, say, jan 2011 to jan 2014. That’ll filter out all the “new discovery” posts. The uproxx link that mentions it existing are on there, though all it said was “keep an eye out”. Also, on the wikia for ASM, it mentions the poster on both Easter Eggs and Trivia- check the history to confirm the dates.
The headline said “Community fans” are finally discovering it. Community fans are wonderful people, but they’re a little slow.
“is in fact not a Childish Gambino poster Peter Parker has hanging in his room.”
Wait… I’m confused.
It’s not Childish Gambino, it’s Troy! From Community! Which is produced by Sony! Who also produces the Spider-Man movies! Hence,synergy!
