‘Community’ Fans Finally Spotted The Donald Glover Easter Egg In ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’

The below image is from the first Amazing Spider-Man movie starring Andrew Garfield as the neighborhood web-slinger (despite the internet’s #Donald4Spiderman campaign pushing for Donald Glover to be considered for the role).

It’s only fitting that the week Donald Glover finally gets to play Spider-Man in some capacity, Community fans also piece together that the hinted-at Donald Glover easter egg is in fact not a Childish Gambino poster Peter Parker has hanging in his room.

Yay Sony synergy!

Via r/Community