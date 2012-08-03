Conan O’Brien Plays ‘Skyrim’ As A Cat Named Mister Buttons

#Video Games #Conan
Entertainment Editor
08.03.12

And now we have the obligatory “arrow to the knee” reference out of the way.

Did you know that, in the province of Skyrim, it’s a capital crime to startle a chicken? Conan O’Brien learned that the hard way last night in a segment of “Clueless Gamer” in which he was introduced to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for our amusement. He attempts a simple Skyrim quest as his feline character, Mr. Buttons. I found this even more enjoyable than his novice review of Minecraft from last week.

He makes an excellent point at the beginning, that all the options you have to wade through at the start of the game make it feel like “doing taxes”. That’s a problem I’ve also had with most RPGs. Once the overwhelming number of choices are out of the way, Conan seeks out a cute girl to engage in awkward conversation. One of these computer-generated women asks for a mammoth’s tusk, and so he’s off on his epic quest. Along the way, he finds out how easy it is to die in the game and how disappointing a quest can be. The frustration builds, and soon all will feel the wrath of Mr. Buttons.

Related: Andy Richter Controls The Universe, Specifically The Province Of Skyrim

(H/T: Laughing Squid)

