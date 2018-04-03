The Latest Terrible Teen Trend Is ‘The Condom Challenge’

Shutterstock

While the teenagers who are fighting the good fight for sensible gun laws may leave many feeling that it may be ok that the children are our future, it is also important to remember that many teens are very, very stupid. It seems like only yesterday that they were chowing down on Tide pods in a quest for internet notoriety, but now they have found a new and terrible viral trend to focus their social media presence on: The Condom Challenge.

Instead of utilizing condoms for their intended use, teenagers are snorting condoms up their noses and then pulling them out of their mouths. Yes, you read that correctly.

As gross as it is, the challenge is also dangerous, with the condoms getting stuck in people throats and blocking their airways. Texas education specialist Stephen Enriquez told Fox News affiliate KABB-TV that these bad decisions were fueled by a desire to get more views and likes on social media.

“There are all kinds of drugs and kids are clever, so it’s just really what are our kids doing? So, that’s what we try to share. Because these days our teens are doing everything for likes, views and subscribers. As graphic as it is, we have to show parents because teens are going online looking for challenges and recreating them.”

This is not the first time that this challenge has taken over YouTube and the like, with a similar outbreak occurring in 2013. No one knows why teens are back on this particular brand of bullsh*t, but hopefully this craze will soon be over before someone dies a particularly embarrasing death.

