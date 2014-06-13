Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week

Zatanna photographed by Ben Lam.

It’s that time of the week when we post a mixed bag of intriguing costumes we’ve spotted recently. Some of it’s new; some of it isn’t; all of it is worth highlighting.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Onward to the gallery:

18th century Joker and Harley Quinn cosplayed by @taruskippy and @geeksterswhimsy [via / via]

The Comedian (Watchmen) photographed by V Threepio. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Deathstroke the Terminator photographed by Ivan Crivellaro.

Demeter cosplayed by Seraphin, photographed by Paul Cory. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

“Daughter and I as Joel and Ellie from The Last Of Us at Phoenix Comicon.” — Zombawesome [via]

The Wasp photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

Lethan Twi’lek (Star Wars) photographed by Kevin McGee.

“FACT: this was the best cosplay I saw at Phoenix Comicon.” — rectalrocket42

Michaelangelo (TMNT) photographed by Michael Stevens. Submitted via the Gamma Squad Flickr Group.

TAGSCOSPLAYDeathstrokeDEMETERDWIGHT SCHRUTEharley quinnjokerStar WarsThe Last of UsTHE OFFICETMNTWaspWATCHMENZATANNA

