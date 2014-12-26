Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week – Best Of 2014 (Part 3)

#Thor #X-men #Godzilla #Watchmen #Wonder Woman #Blade #Doctor Strange #Guardians Of The Galaxy #Star Wars #Cosplay #Archer
Entertainment Editor
12.26.14

Jinx (League of Legends) photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Since it’s nearing the end of the year, we’re wrapping things up, as we did on Christmas and last week and last year, with a look back on our personal favorites from 2014. Below you’ll find 20 highlights chosen from 2014’s cosplay features, including Cosplay of the Week and themed features like our Star Sapphire roundup, our three-part Deadpool assortment, and our Ghostbusters two-parter.

Are you a cosplayer or photographer who would like to be featured on Gamma Squad? Upload your photos to our Flickr group to be considered.

Blade photographed by Martin SoulStealer.

Wonder Woman cosplayed by Joanna Mari, photographed by Ryan Louis. [via]

The Comedian (Watchmen) photographed by Marco Oliani.

Baroness and Cobra Commander (G.I. Joe) photographed by Pat Loika.

Dragon Age cosplayers photographed by ktbuffy.

Doctor Strange cosplayed by Allen Lee Hansard, photographed by Mike Dickens. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Xena: Warrior Princess cosplayed by Bernadette Bentley, photographed by Kevin McGee.

Oh man, remember when Thor was a frog for awhile, then they spinned off the idea as a new character? Throg cosplayed by Vman401.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thor#X-men#Godzilla#Watchmen#Wonder Woman#Blade#Doctor Strange#Guardians Of The Galaxy#Star Wars#Cosplay#Archer
TAGSARCHERBladeCOSPLAYdoctor strangeDRAGON AGEGhost RiderGI JOEGODZILLAGuardians of the GalaxyHALF LIFEHOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGONjokerLARA CROFTLeague of LegendsStar WarsTHORTMNTWATCHMENWonder WomanX-MENXENA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP