Funny, Sexy, And Awesome Cosplay Of The Week – Best Of 2014 (Part 3)

Jinx (League of Legends) photographed by Greyloch. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Since it’s nearing the end of the year, we’re wrapping things up, as we did on Christmas and last week and last year, with a look back on our personal favorites from 2014. Below you’ll find 20 highlights chosen from 2014’s cosplay features, including Cosplay of the Week and themed features like our Star Sapphire roundup, our three-part Deadpool assortment, and our Ghostbusters two-parter.

Blade photographed by Martin SoulStealer.

Wonder Woman cosplayed by Joanna Mari, photographed by Ryan Louis. [via]

The Comedian (Watchmen) photographed by Marco Oliani.

Baroness and Cobra Commander (G.I. Joe) photographed by Pat Loika.

Dragon Age cosplayers photographed by ktbuffy.

Doctor Strange cosplayed by Allen Lee Hansard, photographed by Mike Dickens. Submitted via our Flickr Group.

Xena: Warrior Princess cosplayed by Bernadette Bentley, photographed by Kevin McGee.

Oh man, remember when Thor was a frog for awhile, then they spinned off the idea as a new character? Throg cosplayed by Vman401.